The Medical Training (Prioritisation) Bill forms part of the Government’s push to resolve an ongoing dispute with resident doctors in England.

Prioritising UK-taught medics for training places ‘unfair’, says top doctor. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A move to put British-taught medics at the front of the queue for training posts is unfair to international graduates, including UK nationals who studied overseas, a leading doctor has warned.

Former president of the Royal College of GPs Baroness Gerada argued the Government reforms were "basically pulling the rug" from under those who faced losing out. Plans that have been rushed through Parliament and are set to become law would see medical graduates from the UK and Ireland prioritised for both foundation and specialist placements, along with other specific groups. The move comes amid stiff competition for training roles and concerns that doctors failing to secure a post are leaving the profession. Health Secretary Wes Streeting has previously highlighted the need for the NHS to end its "over-reliance on international recruitment".

Wes Streeting has highlighted the need for the NHS to end its “over-reliance on international recruitment”. Picture: Alamy

The Medical Training (Prioritisation) Bill forms part of the Government’s push to resolve an ongoing dispute with resident doctors in England, which has led to strike action. Raising her “anxieties” at the third reading, Lady Gerada, an independent crossbencher who has received numerous awards for her contributions to healthcare policy and practice, said: “I believe that the Bill fundamentally challenges one of the principles that I have always held dear, which is fairness. “It is unfair to international medical graduates, who we have entreated to come to this country for the last two decades – we have even paid for them to come – to work in hard jobs, in places where UK graduates did not want to do them. Now that we have more people than places, we are basically pulling the rug from under them. “We are jeopardising their careers, their futures, their families and their visas.”

Resident doctors, represented by the British Medical Association (BMA), stand on a picket line. Picture: Alamy