Prison Officers' Association chief Mark Fairhurst described the pressure on prison staff as intolerable

Hadush Kebatu was been arrested in London after a manhunt. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

The boss of a prison union has accused the Government of "scapegoating" its staff after David Lammy blamed human error on the release of migrant Hadush Kebatu.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Justice Secretary David Lammy confirmed it was 'human error' which led to the mistaken release. Picture: Alamy

Reacting to Mr Lammy's statement, Mr Fairhurst said: "There is a severe lack of training for staff at all grades, an issue we have highlighted to HMPPS (Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service) for at least a decade. "The pressure on staff is intolerable, and this will inevitably lead to mistakes. "These issues should have been addressed a long time ago, but as usual, our employer waits for a headline and then acts. "Our main concern now is to support our members and co-operate with any investigation to ensure this is never repeated and staff are competent and confident in their roles."

Prison Officers' Association chief Mark Fairhurst. Picture: LBC

He added the POA will 'fully support' its members involved in the incident. Ethiopian national Kebatu was mistakenly released from HMP Chelmsford on Friday at around 10:25am instead of being sent to an immigration detention centre. The migrant, who had been living at the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex when he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl and a woman, later travelled to London and was arrested on Saturday morning in Finsbury Park after a two-day manhunt. Concerns were raised about his release to the duty governor and staff were dispatched to locate him shortly after 12pm.