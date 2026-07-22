Andy Burnham told LBC he 'feels for the family' of PC Andrew Harper, and said that he would be reviewing the controversial early prison release scheme

Prison bosses are facing chaos after new Prime Minister Andy Burnham paused a controversial early release scheme. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Prison bosses are facing chaos after new Prime Minister Andy Burnham paused a controversial early release scheme.

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Mr Burnham has paused the scheme instituted to ease overcrowding in UK jails after the widow of police officer Andrew Harper has said it is “deplorable” that two of his killers are being considered for early release. Jails had been expecting thousands to become eligible for early release in the coming months before Mr Burnham said he would review the scheme. Lissie Harper, Pc Harper’s widow, said it was “deplorable that we have reached a point where releasing prisoners early is even considered acceptable”. The prime minister said he was making no guarantees but wanted to look at the details of the early release scheme, which was due to come into effect on September 2. Read more: 'A slap in the face': PC Andrew Harper’s killers could walk free early under prison release scheme Read more: PC Harper: Nick Ferrari challenges criminal barrister over killers' sentence length

Lissie Harper, Pc Harper’s widow, said it was “deplorable that we have reached a point where releasing prisoners early is even considered acceptable”. Picture: Alamy

Speaking on a visit to Bath, Burnham said: “I will review the whole of this policy. We did not invest in the prison estate when we should as a country, going back a decade or so ago when it was clear that there was going to be pressure. That has created an unacceptable situation now. A deputy prison governor told The Times: “We’ve been told to put planning on hold until it’s clear what the new ministerial teams’ intentions are.” Another source said: “It’s caused bedlam.” The Sentencing Act 2026 introduces an “earned progression model” that replaces automatic halfway release for prisoners serving standard determinate sentences in England and Wales with a tiered, behaviour-based system. It will allow most of them to be released The driver of the vehicle which caused Pc Harper’s death, Henry Long, received a 16-year sentence, and will not be eligible for the scheme.

The Sentencing Act 2026 introduces an “earned progression model” that replaces automatic halfway release for prisoners serving standard determinate sentences in England and Wales with a tiered, behaviour-based system. It will allow most of them to be released. Picture: Alamy

But the Constable’s mother said she had been told that early release could be on the cards for Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers, who were passengers in the car and handed 13 years in custody for manslaughter after a trial at the Old Bailey in 2020. Lissie Harper said today: “It has taken me years to rebuild a life that was torn apart in a matter of moments. Years to pick up the pieces left behind by three men whose actions robbed Andrew of his life and stole our future. “Now – once again – politicians are making decisions from behind a desk that will have real and lasting consequences for victims’ families like mine. “It is deplorable to me that we have reached a point where releasing prisoners early is even considered acceptable. We speak of justice, accountability and standing with victims, yet decisions like this do the opposite. “They tell victims their suffering matters less, and offenders that the punishment handed down by our courts is no longer what they will actually serve.” Prime Minister Andy Burnham told LBC earlier today that the main perpetrator in the killing of PC Harper “will not be subject to any early release” as he pledged to review the controversial scheme. PC Harper was 28 years old when he sustained fatal injuries while responding to a quad bike theft in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, in August 2019. He died after getting caught in a strap attached to the back of a car and dragged down a country road as three teenage suspects fled the scene of the burglary. Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole were jailed for 13 years in 2020 for the manslaughter of PC Harper. Both men are feared to be eligible to be released from prison halfway through their sentences, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has confirmed. The third man involved, Henry Long, who drove the vehicle, was jailed for 16 years and is not eligible for the scheme. He will be able to apply for parole after serving half of his sentence. Speaking to LBC in Bath, Mr Burnham appeared to indicate the case could trigger a wider review of the policy to release prisoners early.

Andrew Harper was killed while responding to a burglary. Picture: Thames Valley Police