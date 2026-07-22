Prisons facing chaos after Burnham paused early release scheme following outcry from slain policeman's widow
Andy Burnham told LBC he 'feels for the family' of PC Andrew Harper, and said that he would be reviewing the controversial early prison release scheme
Prison bosses are facing chaos after new Prime Minister Andy Burnham paused a controversial early release scheme.
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Mr Burnham has paused the scheme instituted to ease overcrowding in UK jails after the widow of police officer Andrew Harper has said it is “deplorable” that two of his killers are being considered for early release.
Jails had been expecting thousands to become eligible for early release in the coming months before Mr Burnham said he would review the scheme.
Lissie Harper, Pc Harper’s widow, said it was “deplorable that we have reached a point where releasing prisoners early is even considered acceptable”.
The prime minister said he was making no guarantees but wanted to look at the details of the early release scheme, which was due to come into effect on September 2.
Read more: 'A slap in the face': PC Andrew Harper’s killers could walk free early under prison release scheme
Read more: PC Harper: Nick Ferrari challenges criminal barrister over killers' sentence length
Speaking on a visit to Bath, Burnham said: “I will review the whole of this policy. We did not invest in the prison estate when we should as a country, going back a decade or so ago when it was clear that there was going to be pressure. That has created an unacceptable situation now.
A deputy prison governor told The Times: “We’ve been told to put planning on hold until it’s clear what the new ministerial teams’ intentions are.” Another source said: “It’s caused bedlam.”
The Sentencing Act 2026 introduces an “earned progression model” that replaces automatic halfway release for prisoners serving standard determinate sentences in England and Wales with a tiered, behaviour-based system. It will allow most of them to be released
The driver of the vehicle which caused Pc Harper’s death, Henry Long, received a 16-year sentence, and will not be eligible for the scheme.
But the Constable’s mother said she had been told that early release could be on the cards for Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers, who were passengers in the car and handed 13 years in custody for manslaughter after a trial at the Old Bailey in 2020.
Lissie Harper said today: “It has taken me years to rebuild a life that was torn apart in a matter of moments. Years to pick up the pieces left behind by three men whose actions robbed Andrew of his life and stole our future.
“Now – once again – politicians are making decisions from behind a desk that will have real and lasting consequences for victims’ families like mine.
“It is deplorable to me that we have reached a point where releasing prisoners early is even considered acceptable. We speak of justice, accountability and standing with victims, yet decisions like this do the opposite.
“They tell victims their suffering matters less, and offenders that the punishment handed down by our courts is no longer what they will actually serve.”
Prime Minister Andy Burnham told LBC earlier today that the main perpetrator in the killing of PC Harper “will not be subject to any early release” as he pledged to review the controversial scheme.
PC Harper was 28 years old when he sustained fatal injuries while responding to a quad bike theft in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, in August 2019.
He died after getting caught in a strap attached to the back of a car and dragged down a country road as three teenage suspects fled the scene of the burglary.
Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole were jailed for 13 years in 2020 for the manslaughter of PC Harper.
Both men are feared to be eligible to be released from prison halfway through their sentences, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has confirmed.
The third man involved, Henry Long, who drove the vehicle, was jailed for 16 years and is not eligible for the scheme. He will be able to apply for parole after serving half of his sentence.
Speaking to LBC in Bath, Mr Burnham appeared to indicate the case could trigger a wider review of the policy to release prisoners early.
Referring to the case of Pc Harper and concerns from his family about early release of two of his killers, he said: "Well, certainly this, was an appalling crime. I feel for the family in the situation that they are in. What I can make clear though is the main perpetrator of this crime is not subject for early release and will not be coming close to this scheme."
Under the new Sentencing Act, set to come into force in September, some 6,000 criminals are set to be released under the early prison release scheme.
The Government has so far failed to rule out whether killers, rapists and paedophiles will be exempt from the scheme.
PC Harper’s mother, Debbie Adlam, said she had received a letter from the MoJ warning that her son's killers' sentences could be reduced.
Mr Burnham said: "Well, I would say to her that I understand how she must feel. Nobody would want to receive a letter like that. All I can say is I will review the whole of this policy. Nobody can deny the pressure on prison places, that we did not invest in the prison estate when we should as a country, going back a decade or so ago when it was clear that there was going to be pressure."
Ms Adlam told The Telegraph of the letter: “It makes me feel sick. Andrew’s life doesn’t get to come back. It feels like a slap in the face and an insult.”
The case prompted widespread outrage and led to the introduction of Harper’s Law, which brought in mandatory life sentences for people convicted of killing emergency workers while committing another crime.
It comes as the Defence Secretary and Home Secretary have come under fire after the pair were caught on film laughing during a conversation about Labour’s early prison-release scheme.
Wes Streeting and Shabana Mahmood have said there was "no ill intent" behind their remarks.
In footage published by Guido Fawkes, Mr Streeting can be heard telling Ms Mahmood: “You know he’s the enemy now, Justice Shabana?”
Ms Mahmood replied: “No, he’s not,” before Mr Streeting added: “He wants to let them all out.”
The Home Secretary then said: “You know who’s boss,” as the group of senior Labour figures laughed.