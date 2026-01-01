Awale, a Muslim assessed to hold extremist beliefs, won a High Court case over the way decisions to house him in a close supervision centre had impacted on his mental health and breached his human right

The Royal Courts of Justice, High Court, London. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A double murderer has been awarded £7,500 compensation and taxpayers will foot a £234,000 legal bill after the High Court ruled his treatment in prison breached his human rights.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fuad Awale was convicted in January 2013 of the execution-style shooting of two teenagers and given a life sentence with a minimum term of 38 years, then he was subsequently given a further six years for threatening to kill a prison officer. Awale, a Muslim assessed to hold extremist beliefs, won a High Court case over the way decisions to house him in a close supervision centre (CSC) - segregated from the wider prison population because of the risks he poses - had impacted on his mental health and breached his human rights. A series of events during his time in the CSC system meant that by the time of the High Court ruling in September 2024 he had not been able to associate with any other inmates since March 2023. The High Court ruled that his treatment breached Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) which protects the right to a private and family life. Read More: Man charged with manslaughter following fatal Christmas assault of 63-year-old outside pub

UK Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy. Picture: Getty