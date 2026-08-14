There's been a fierce backlash after it was revealed that the exemptions won't be extended to cover the killers of PC Andrew Harper, who was killed in the line of duty in 2019

Andy Burnham announced upon entering No10 that he would pause the scheme, and decided to keep rapists and serious sexual offenders exempt from early release. Picture: Alamy

By Natasha Clark

Fewer than one in ten Brits support the government's decision to release certain prisoners early, exclusive polling for LBC has revealed.

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Research by IPSOS Mori reveals that 69 per cent of people now oppose the policy - up from 53 per cent two years ago. Implementing the Sentencing Act - passed by Sir Keir Starmer's government earlier this year to free up spaces in prisons - is shaping up to be one of the new PM's biggest tests. Andy Burnham announced upon entering No10 that he would pause the scheme, and decided to keep rapists and serious sexual offenders exempt from early release. But there's been a fierce backlash after it was revealed that the exemptions won't be extended to cover the killers of PC Andrew Harper, who was killed in the line of duty in 2019. Read More: 'If he hadn’t been released early, this would never have happened': Woman’s anger after violent attacker’s early prison release Read More: Every UK police chief calls on Prime Minister to prevent PC Harper killers' release in damning open letter

The PM's now ordered officials to draw up fresh plans by September which he hopes will create enough spaces so he can keep them behind bars. And our polling today shows the scale of the problem he faces. While most Brits say the previous Conservative government is to blame 'a fair amount or a great deal' for the current overcrowding in prisons (66 per cent), around 45 per cent think the same of the current Labour government - that's up 10 percentage points from September 2024. Commenting on the findings, Dr Helen Powell, Head of the Crime, Cohesion, and Security policy team at Ipsos in the UK said: "The public remains concerned with the early release of prisoners as a solution to prison overcrowding, with opposition rising sharply across the political spectrum over the past two years, but most prominently amongst 2024 Labour and Lib Dem voters. This resistance is rooted in anxieties over public safety, as majorities expect early releases to drive up antisocial behaviour, violent crime, and reoffending rates. "While a majority still attribute the broader crisis in prison capacity to the previous Conservative administration, scrutiny on the current Government's response is mounting. While Britons strongly support victim-focused sentencing, rehabilitation and tougher community measures, there is little appetite for shorter sentences or early release.