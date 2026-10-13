Hundreds to walk free in second tranche of prison early release scheme
Sir Mark Rowley admitted to LBC he was "worried" about the number of offenders being released into communities
Hundreds of offenders will flood the streets in England and Wales as the second phase of the early release scheme begins.
Listen to this article
About 650 prisoners will leave jail, with some having served up to two and a half years for crimes.
Under the new rules, prisoners are leaving after serving a third of their sentence behind bars, rather than half.
Some 700 offenders left jail early on October 1. They were all serving terms of less than 19 months.
Today's tranche of releases begins the process of releasing offenders with increasingly long sentences. Next June, those serving more than 12 years could walk free.
Read More: 'Over 100 tag breaches a day’: Labour’s early-release gamble is putting the public at risk, writes Nick Ferrari
Read More: 'Justice system, what justice system?': Prisoners cheer and thank Andy Burnham as hundreds walk free in early release scheme
But Sir Mark Rowley admitted to LBC that he was "worried" about the number of offenders being released into communities and that the Met Police is arresting 2 to 3 early-release offenders a week since the start of August.
As well, the Met are dealing with over 100 electronic tag breaches a day in London.
A report out last week found almost half of tags used to track offenders' movements in England and Wales are not fitted on time.
His Majesty's Inspectorate of Probation believes victims are being put at risk of harm due to this.
Speaking on Call the Commissioner on Breakfast with Nick Ferrari on Thursday morning, Sir Mark Rowley said his force has seen a sharp rise in people being recalled on licence as part of the early prison release scheme.
"I think there's a challenge that the government is wrestling with. This is a very poor approach to long-term policy, where the national approach to sentencing offenders and the national approach to building prisons have been completely different.
"So sentencing policy has not been followed by prison-building policy that's going to match it.
"Eventually, that came to a crash at the change in government and they've had to wrestle with that challenge. The Labour government are making decisions I'm not going to defend or criticise."
Nick probed him: "Tagging doesn't work, Commissioner, does it?"
Sir Mark answered: "Tagging could work. I think if you put someone in the community, you're saying, Nick, we're giving you a chance, we're putting you in the community, but you need to behave, and we're going to monitor your behaviour through tagging. I think that is a reasonable thing to do."
Nick probed him again: "But your officers are busy enough already, Mark, without having to have 100+ tagging breaches a day."
Sir Mark said that there needs to be "jeopardy".
He explained: "We're seeing 95 per cent plus of the tagging breaches that we arrest are simply being bailed back into the community on the same condition. So there is zero sanction."
Later today, the probation service union will vote in a ballot that could lead to a strike over pay and workload.
Napo, the probation service union, said the releases have put enormous strain on its members, who must monitor the offenders in the community.
Those being released are typically electronically tagged and subject to other monitoring conditions for the second third of their sentence.
Probation officers have been offered a 5 per cent pay rise by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), while it had demanded 12 per cent. The MoJ says the offer is fair and has been accepted by two other unions.
The offer is paired with a £700m investment in probation to recruit 1,300 extra officers and the roll-out of AI tools to cut the workload of monitoring offenders.