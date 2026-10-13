Sir Mark Rowley admitted to LBC he was "worried" about the number of offenders being released into communities

A person leaving HMP Leeds in West Yorkshire. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Hundreds of offenders will flood the streets in England and Wales as the second phase of the early release scheme begins.

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But Sir Mark Rowley admitted to LBC that he was "worried" about the number of offenders being released into communities and that the Met Police is arresting 2 to 3 early-release offenders a week since the start of August. As well, the Met are dealing with over 100 electronic tag breaches a day in London. A report out last week found almost half of tags used to track offenders' movements in England and Wales are not fitted on time. His Majesty's Inspectorate of Probation believes victims are being put at risk of harm due to this. Speaking on Call the Commissioner on Breakfast with Nick Ferrari on Thursday morning, Sir Mark Rowley said his force has seen a sharp rise in people being recalled on licence as part of the early prison release scheme.

"I think there's a challenge that the government is wrestling with. This is a very poor approach to long-term policy, where the national approach to sentencing offenders and the national approach to building prisons have been completely different. "So sentencing policy has not been followed by prison-building policy that's going to match it. "Eventually, that came to a crash at the change in government and they've had to wrestle with that challenge. The Labour government are making decisions I'm not going to defend or criticise." Nick probed him: "Tagging doesn't work, Commissioner, does it?"

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley takes part in Call the Commissioner on LBC. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Sir Mark answered: "Tagging could work. I think if you put someone in the community, you're saying, Nick, we're giving you a chance, we're putting you in the community, but you need to behave, and we're going to monitor your behaviour through tagging. I think that is a reasonable thing to do." Nick probed him again: "But your officers are busy enough already, Mark, without having to have 100+ tagging breaches a day." Sir Mark said that there needs to be "jeopardy". He explained: "We're seeing 95 per cent plus of the tagging breaches that we arrest are simply being bailed back into the community on the same condition. So there is zero sanction."

Sir Mark that there needs to be "jeopardy". Picture: PA Images/Alamy