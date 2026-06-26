The move, aimed at easing prison overcrowding, has been criticised by a solicitor for not protecting women and girls

By Rebecca Henrys

The government isn't doing enough to protect women and children, as plans could see the release of thousands of the "most dangerous" criminals, in what a solicitor has called a "downgrade in the status of victims".

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Justice Secretary David Lammy has proposed the early release of prisoners from September, according to reports, as part of a scheme to free up prison space. The reforms are facing public backlash, with even those jailed for more than a decade set to be released after a third of their sentence, according to the plans. David Greenwood, a solicitor at Switalskis and who played a pivotal role in the Rotherham abuse scandal, told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that victims will suffer because of the proposals. Rape and sexual assault cause "untold damage" to the victims, he said, and there is a ripple effect that impacts their loved ones too. Read more: Asylum seekers to be moved onto more barracks as Labour ramps up attempts to close migrant hotels Read more: Mahmood asks Starmer to sack immigration minister as article row engulfs Home Office

A prison guard at HMP (Her Majesty's Prison) Pentonville stands behind a locked gate May 19, 2003 in London. Picture: Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Mr Greenwood told LBC: "Absolutely not enough is being done for the victims. There's a lot of political talk around this, but these are the most dangerous offenders in society. "I work with rape victims every day, and they find it hard in the first place to come forward to the police, find it hard to get through the system to even eventually get a court hearing and to eventually get a conviction. "So to see that the government is even considering allowing these very dangerous offenders out early seems to me like a downgrade in the status of victims when we should be looking after them. "We should be punishing the people who cause untold damage to our society."

The changes to the early-release scheme will see prisoners jailed for a total of 15 years for manslaughter released after 7.5 years rather than 10, under current protocols. The release is provided if the individual is seen to have behaved well, with no recent breaches of law or prison regulations during their time behind bars. The justice minister Jake Richards told LBC: "We have no places left". However, Mr Greenwood is urging them to think of the impact this could have on victims who could run into their abuser on the street. Or, even the constant fear that they could bump into them. He added that no government has been "serious" about protecting women and children.

Aerial views showing the latest construction stage of new HMP Glasgow prison which is being built to replace the old Barlinnie prison. Picture: Alamy