By Alex Storey

The prison guard who last saw Jeffrey Epstein alive made suspicious cash payments and searched his name on Google shortly before his death, newly released files have revealed.

Tova Noel looked up 'Jeffrey Epstein' online minutes before he was found dead in his cell. The officer Googled "latest on Epstein in jail" at 5:42am before doing so again ten minutes later 5:52am. At 6.30am, Mr Thomas found the disgraced financier was found dead in his cell by Ms Noel's colleague, Michael Thomas. Separate documents show Noel made multiple cash deposits that were flagged in a "suspicious activity report", which was sent by the 37-year-old's bank to the FBI. Read more: Missing Epstein Files related to Trump allegations released after backlash Read more: 'I'm done!': Moment furious Hillary Clinton storms out of Epstein deposition

The records reportedly show 12 deposits starting in April 2018, including the largest amount of $5,000, ten days before Epstein died. Seven cash deposits totalling $11,880 were revealed by the documents. Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York on August 10, 2019. His death was ruled a suicide. Ms Noel and her colleague Mr Thomas lost their jobs after being accused of falsifying records to claim they checked on Epstein during the night before his death. She also searched the internet for the sex offender just minutes before he was found unresponsive. When questioned by the Department of Justice, Ms Noel denied making the Google searches. She claimed: "I don't remember doing that," and suggested the search for Epstein could have automatically appeared in her browser. Prosecutors previously alleged Ms Noel and Mr Thomas failed to conduct the mandatory checks on Epstein every 30 minutes during the overnight shift, but criminal charges were dropped.