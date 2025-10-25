Former Chief Inspector of Prisons Nick Hardwick believes the blunder was a result of "mistaken identity" rather than a "planned escape".

Picture: LBC

By Flaminia Luck

The former Chief Inspector of Prisons has told LBC he believes a wrongly released migrant sex offender was freed from jail due to a case of mistaken identity.

Yesterday, Hadush Kebatu, 38, was released from HMP Chelmsford by mistake. The Ethiopian national was jailed back in September for 12 months after sexually assaulting a woman and a 14-year-old girl. He committed the offences whilst staying at the Bell Hotel, just days after arriving in the UK on a small boat. The assaults sparked a nationwide wave of anti-migration protests that went on throughout the summer. Nick Hardwick told Matt Frei on Saturday morning a kind of “mistaken identity” seems the “most likely” reason for the blunder.

The ex-prison chief went on: "Chelmsford is a local prison. They have about 50 people going through reception, backwards and forwards, 100 people going backwards and forwards every week, I suspect. "My guess what happened, there was a rush on. You have a few people waiting to get out. Read more: 'I'm livid': David Lammy launches urgent investigation after Epping Hotel migrant freed from prison in error Read more: Manhunt for migrant sex offender enters second day as fugitive last seen in London "And they get the wrong one and release him instead of the person they should have been sending, instead of sending him off to Immigration Detention. That's my guess." Mr Hardwick also explained the confusion around Kebatu's deportation possible deportation. "If it was mistaken identity, there will have been someone who was due to be released, who found his way on the way to immigration detention and got upset about it, I think could have happened."

Footafe captured Kebatu in Chelmsford town centre after being wrongly released. Picture: X

He also believes the Ethiopian community in the UK will encourage Kebatu to hand himself in. "There's a very well established Ethiopian community in the UK with very sensible leaders. "I think those people, they'll have contacts, they'll think it's in the community's interest and this guy's interest to get it back to Ethiopia as soon as possible. This wasn't a planned escape. "He'll make contact with others in the Ethiopian community and my guess is they'll be under pressure to say, look, hand yourself into the police and get back to Ethiopia. That's the best place for you."

Hadush was jailed back in September after sexually assaulting a woman and a 14-year-old girl. Picture: Essex Police

Essex Police said in a statement released on Saturday: "Inquiries are continuing at pace this morning to locate and arrest a man following a prison service releasing error yesterday. "Officers from Essex Police, the Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police are working together in this fast-moving and complex investigation. "Officers worked throughout the night to track his movements, including scouring hours of CCTV footage, and this work continues today. "Our inquiries show that he was last seen in the London area, and this is our focus. "We would urge anyone who sees him, knows where he is or has any information to call 999 immediately. "We would like to thank the public for their support and the information they have already shared. "It is not lost on us that this situation is concerning to people, and we are committed to locating and arresting him as quickly as possible."

Mr Hardwick also explained he thinks this is individual error rather than the government's fault. "This feels like an individual bad human error by people working under pressure on a busy day, that would be my guess. "We should worry about the victim and we should get this guy out of the country as quickly as possible. "I don't think it's a great political point to make. I don't think it tells you very much about the prison system or the government."

'Let us down' The father of Kebatu's teenage victim told Sky News: "The justice system has let us down." The Sun first reported Kebatu was freed by mistake instead of being sent to an immigration detention centre. He was wrongly categorised as a prisoner due to be released on licence and handed a £76 discharge grant, the Telegraph reported. Sir Keir Starmer said the accidental release was "totally unacceptable", adding: "I am appalled that it has happened and it's being investigated. "The police are working urgently to track him down, and my Government is supporting them. "This man must be caught and deported for his crimes." Deputy Prime Minister Mr Lammy said was "livid on behalf of the public" and added that he had launched an investigation. Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said Kebatu's release was "staggering incompetence" and called for a public inquiry.