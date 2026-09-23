Sharif was found injured inside a jail cell on New Year's Day 2025. Picture: Police Handout

By Alex Storey

Two prisoners have denied attempting to murder the father of Sara Sharif while armed with makeshift weapons.

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Urfan Sharif was allegedly attacked at HMP Belmarsh on New Year’s Day 2025 by fellow inmates Steven Sansom, 47, and 39-year-old Adam Watson. It is alleged that Sansom invited Sharif into a cell where Watson was waiting. Watson is said to have taken hold of Sharif and punched him repeatedly before Sansom applied pressure to his throat. Read more: Seaside residents evacuated after 250lb unexploded American World War II missile found beside Cornwall dock Read more: Six arrested at anti-migrant protest after small boat spent '33 hours at sea'

Belmarsh Prison in London, where Sharif was injured. Picture: Alamy

It is claimed Watson then passed an object to Sansom which was used to make cutting motions to Sharif’s throat. Prison officers entered the cell and found Sharif bloodied and distressed on the floor, with injuries to his face, mouth and neck, a court has previously heard. Sharif and Sara’s stepmother, Beinash Batool, from Woking in Surrey, were jailed for life in December for years of horrific abuse that culminated in the ten-year-old Sara's death. Sharif was handed a minimum term of 40 years and Batool was given 33 years.

Sharif and Sara's stepmother were jailed for life. Picture: Police Handout