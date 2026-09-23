Prison inmates deny attempting to murder of Sara Sharif's father in jail cell
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Two prisoners have denied attempting to murder the father of Sara Sharif while armed with makeshift weapons.
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Urfan Sharif was allegedly attacked at HMP Belmarsh on New Year’s Day 2025 by fellow inmates Steven Sansom, 47, and 39-year-old Adam Watson.
It is alleged that Sansom invited Sharif into a cell where Watson was waiting.
Watson is said to have taken hold of Sharif and punched him repeatedly before Sansom applied pressure to his throat.
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It is claimed Watson then passed an object to Sansom which was used to make cutting motions to Sharif’s throat.
Prison officers entered the cell and found Sharif bloodied and distressed on the floor, with injuries to his face, mouth and neck, a court has previously heard.
Sharif and Sara’s stepmother, Beinash Batool, from Woking in Surrey, were jailed for life in December for years of horrific abuse that culminated in the ten-year-old Sara's death.
Sharif was handed a minimum term of 40 years and Batool was given 33 years.
On Wednesday, Watson and Sansom appeared at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing by separate videolinks from Wakefield jail.
They pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and wounding Sharif with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.
They both also denied unauthorised possession of two offensive weapons in prison relating to a tin lid and a pen attached to a handle.
Judge Lynn Tayton KC set a two-week trial for July 19 next year and remanded the serving prisoners into custody.A pre-trial hearing will take place on June 21.