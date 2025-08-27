A prison officer has been jailed for 12 months after she had a relationship with an inmate who she sent numerous messages to, while she acted “inappropriately” with other prisoners.

Aimee Duke, 26, was caught on CCTV at HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, entering prisoners’ cells when she had no professional reason to and acting inappropriately with inmates.

Northamptonshire Police said Duke, of Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes, also took her own bag into the prison wing, which was prohibited.

Duke, who began working at the category C prison in April 2022, was searched in August of that year when a piece of paper with one of the prisoners’ ID numbers was found in her purse.

In one of many text messages found on her phone after she was arrested at work, a prisoner wrote: “I want us to be together 100%”, while in another, Duke said: “I can’t wait to see you”.

