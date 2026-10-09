Prison officer and inmate jailed after exchanging 5,000 illicit messages in ‘intimate’ phone affair
The pair exchanged more than 5,000 illicit Snapchat messages during an intimate relationship conducted through a “contraband” mobile phone
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A prison officer and an inmate who exchanged more than 5,000 illicit Snapchat messages during an intimate relationship conducted through a “contraband” mobile phone have both been jailed.
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Jade Morris, who sent images of herself to convicted drug-dealer Jerome Nunes, was jailed for 12 months on Friday as a judge said she had undermined security and could have caused untold harm inside and outside HMP Long Lartin.
Nunes, who was freed from a previous sentence almost two years ago, was jailed for nine months at Birmingham Crown Court after being told he had “abused” his relationship with Morris.
The court was told on Thursday that the pair used multiple phones to communicate with each other after Morris started working at the maximum security jail in Worcestershire in 2022.
Morris described the allegations against her as “ludicrous” at the start of a police inquiry launched after Nunes threw his illegally held “encrypted” mobile phone out of his cell window, the court heard.
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The former custody officer Morris, 37, from Holmer, Hereford, pleaded guilty at a hearing in March to offences of misconduct in public office and encouraging Nunes to use a prohibited device.
Nunes, from Newport in south Wales, pleaded guilty at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court in February this year to two offences under the Prison Act 1952 for possessing and using an unauthorised mobile phone.
The court heard the 35-year-old has 23 previous convictions for 31 offences and was at Long Lartin serving a sentence for a drugs conspiracy offence imposed at Cardiff Crown Court in 2019.
Passing sentence, Judge Peter Carr told the defendants: “Appropriate punishment can only be achieved by immediate custody.”
Judge Carr told Morris, who cried in the dock at the start of the hearing and dabbed at her eyes with a tissue: “You had been working at the prison since January 2022.
“You were fully aware of your responsibilities.”
The judge, who was told that Morris called in sick on the day after Nunes’s phone was seized, said the “wrongful relationship” had involved up to 10,000 messages.
He told Morris her account to police had not been credible, adding: “You were clearly in an intimate relationship with Mr Nunes.
“I accept there was no evidence of a physical relationship.”