A female prison officer has admitted to kissing a murderer in a top-security jail - but denies having an "inappropriate relationship" with him.

Michelle Molver, 30, is accused of an "inappropriate relationship" with Kemai Mathurine, 23, at HMP Belmarsh, in London.

Mathurine was jailed for life with a minimum of 18 years in 2020 after being part of a gang murder of Joseph Torres.

The prison guard, who works with offenders to get jobs after release, admitted she kissed Mathurine in the prison workshop.

However, she denies misconduct.

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