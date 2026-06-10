Prison officer, 30, denies 'inappropriate relationship' with murderer inside Belmarsh
The prison guard, who works with offenders to get jobs after release, admitted she kissed Mathurine in the prison workshop
A female prison officer has admitted to kissing a murderer in a top-security jail - but denies having an "inappropriate relationship" with him.
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Michelle Molver, 30, is accused of an "inappropriate relationship" with Kemai Mathurine, 23, at HMP Belmarsh, in London.
Mathurine was jailed for life with a minimum of 18 years in 2020 after being part of a gang murder of Joseph Torres.
The prison guard, who works with offenders to get jobs after release, admitted she kissed Mathurine in the prison workshop.
However, she denies misconduct.
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She previously celebrated her first class honours degree in criminology from Leeds Beckett University, before working at Belmarsh in Woolwich, South East London.
Nigel Leskin, defending, said: "She admits to a relationship but this extended only as far as letters and kissing.
"She does not accept this amounts to misconduct in public office."
HMP Belmarsh holds high-profile offenders and national security risk prisoners.
Molver, defended by Nigel Leskin, was released on unconditional bail.
Mathurine was jailed for a minimum of 18 years at 16 for his involvement in the gang murder of Mr Torres, 20, in March 2018.
Mr Torres was sitting in a van in Essex Close, Walthamstow, with his friend when he was shot dead in a case of mistaken identity.