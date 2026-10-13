A prison nurse has admitted having an “inappropriate personal relationship” with a convicted killer.

She appeared in the dock wearing a black blazer and spoke only to confirm her name and plea.

The defendant appeared at Kingston Crown Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to one count of misconduct in a public office.

Stephanie Adair, 29, “wilfully misconducted” herself by engaging in a relationship with prisoner Jakhi Crosdale while working at HMP Wandsworth.

Read More: Hundreds more prisoners walk out of jail in second wave of Labour’s early release scheme

Read More: 'Scandal in plain sight': Prisoner transport delays worsening ‘massive’ courts backlog - despite firms being handed £1.5bn contracts

The charge states Adair engaged in a relationship with an inmate between September 2023 and November 2024.

Adair, of Southwark, south London, is said to have maintained this relationship through contact with the inmate’s “illicit mobile phone”, according to the indictment.

Crosdale, 28, also appeared at the same court via CVP link from HMP Manchester on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Oliver Mosley told the court that he had been previously convicted of manslaughter.

The inmate is accused of a single count of unauthorised transmission of image or sound by electronic communication from within a prison, namely HMP Wandsworth and HMP Lowdham Grange, between February 2024 and October 2024.

Crosdale – who is on recall until 2029 – pleaded guilty to the charge.

The pair were granted unconditional bail and will be sentenced on February 9.