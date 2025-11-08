"It seems to be happening on a daily basis," Liberal Democrat MP Ben Maguire told LBC News

A prison van leaves HMP Wandsworth - the prison announced that it accidentally released two prisoners in recent days. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Four more prisoners are at large after being mistakenly released from jail, LBC understands.

It is understood the four "at large" form part of the 262 prisoners in England and Wales who were mistakenly released in the year to March 2025. Of the total, 90 releases in error were of violent or sex offenders. The revelation comes just hours after Algerian national Kaddour-Cherif, 24, was arrested more than a week after the blunder which saw him released from HMP Wandsworth in London. The Metropolitan Police said he was detained after he was spotted by a member of the public in Finsbury Park, north London, just before 11.30am on Friday. Kaddour-Cherif was accidentally freed on October 29 but police were only informed of the mistake on Tuesday, prompting a high-profile manhunt. Four more prisoners released in error are still at large, LBC understands. Read more: Lammy under mounting pressure over prison release chaos as manhunt for sex offender enters third day Read more: 'Too little, too late': Father of Epping sex attack victim rejects Government apology over prison release blunder

Earlier this week, 35-year-old William Smith was also wrongly let out of the same prison but later handed himself back in. It comes as Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister, David Lammy faced mounting pressure by other MPs. Liberal Democrat MP Ben Maguire told LBC News: "The government have been in power now for 15 months, so it is getting a bit boring just hearing the previous government get blamed for this." He continued: "It seems to be happening on a daily basis and the government just aren't really giving it the attention and ultimately the funding that it deserves. "I have a tiny amount of sympathy in the fact that he has been only in the job for a few weeks."

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy has faced growing pressure over the scandal. Picture: Alamy

Mr Lammy said on Thursday that engineers, analysts and designers will be sent into prisons "within 48 hours" to roll out technology aimed at reducing human error and modernising the "paper-based" processes that have led to mistaken releases. Mr Lammy said: “We inherited a prison system in crisis and I’m appalled at the rate of releases in error this is causing. “I’m determined to grip this problem, but there is a mountain to climb which cannot be done overnight. “That is why I have ordered new tough release checks, commissioned an independent investigation into systemic failures and begun overhauling archaic paper-based systems still used in some prisons.” Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said Kaddour-Cherif must be immediately deported as soon as his sentence is finished. He added: “The British public shouldn’t have to be the ones to catch escaped criminals. “This is chaos, incompetence and weakness from top to bottom, and it’s putting people’s safety at risk.”

Algerian Nadjib Mekdhia, 50, who is homeless but stays in the Finsbury Park area of north London, who called police on Brahim Kaddour-Cherif. Picture: Alamy

Kaddour-Cherif said it was not his fault as he was arrested by Metropolitan Police officers in north London following his mistaken release from prison. Footage of the 24-year-old’s arrest showed him initially standing by the passenger window of a police van before officers arrested him. Wearing a grey hoodie, black beanie and black backpack, he denied that he was “Brahim” and, when asked if he knew him, said: “Everyone knows him, he’s in (the) news.” Police brought him to the back of the van and held up an image of Kaddour-Cherif next to his face before un-cuffing and re-cuffing his hands behind his back. Officers searched his backpack and found a laptop, umbrella and wallet. Before he was put in the back of the van, he turned to those gathered and said: “Look at the justice of the UK, they release people by mistake, after this they ‘ah ah ah’, it’s not my f****** fault.” Algerian Nadjib Mekdhia, 50, who is homeless but stays in the Finsbury Park area of north London, said he was walking past a cafe on Blackstock Road on Friday morning when he saw Kaddour-Cherif and called the police. The scandal started last month after Epping migrant and sex offender Hadush Kebatu was wrongly freed from HMP Chelmsford, instead of being sent to an immigration detention centre to be deported. He was located and arrested in London two days later. The error brought to light concerns over the rising number of prisoners released in error, as the latest Government figures show 262 prisoners were released in error in the year to March 2025 - a 128% increase on 115 in the previous 12 months.

HMP Wandsworth, where inmates Brahim Kaddour-Cherif and William Smith were freed from this week. Picture: Alamy