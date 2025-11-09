Inspections have revealed a "failure to keep prisons secure, safe and decent".

Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, a 24-year-old Algerian national, was accidentally freed from the London prison on October 29. Picture: Sky

By Jacob Paul

The chief inspector of prisons has warned the recent string of mistaken releases suggests the system is close to breaking point.

Charlie Taylor's assessment comes as it emerged two prisoners released in error last year remain at large, while two others understood to have been freed by mistake in June this year. Mr Taylor warned the growing number of accidental early releases was "embarrassing and potentially dangerous". He blamed the mistakes on "an overcomplicated sentencing framework" as he warned of "a symptom of a system that is close to breaking point". Prison inspections "repeatedly highlight the failure to keep prisons secure, safe and decent, and to provide the sort of activity that will help inmates get work on release", he wrote in the Telegraph. Mr Taylor added that both Conservative and Labour governments' responses to the overcrowding crisis in Britain’s jails have put pressure on "junior prison staff who repeatedly had to recalculate every prisoner's release date". Read more: Manhunt underway as four more prisoners 'at large' after prison release error Read more: Lammy under mounting pressure over prison release chaos as manhunt for sex offender enters third day

HMP Wandsworth announced that it accidentally released two prisoners in recent days. Picture: Getty

He added that this has been made worse due to successive governments early-release schemes introduced by successive governments. He warned these changes "increase the likelihood of mistakes and in three years the number of releases in error has gone up from around 50 a year to 262". It comes as Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy faces mounting pressure by other MPs. Liberal Democrat MP Ben Maguire told LBC News: "The government have been in power now for 15 months, so it is getting a bit boring just hearing the previous government get blamed for this." He continued: "It seems to be happening on a daily basis and the government just aren't really giving it the attention and ultimately the funding that it deserves. "I have a tiny amount of sympathy in the fact that he has been only in the job for a few weeks."

Secretary of State for Justice David Lammy is facing mounting pressure. Picture: Getty