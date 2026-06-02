Helen Spree struck up an inappropriate relationship with Dylan Westall after meeting at HMP Liverpool

Corrupt prison watchdog boss Helen Spree has been jailed for five years and three months at Liverpool Crown Court after she smuggled cannabis to a life-serving killer. Picture: North West Regional Organised Crime Unit

By Georgia Rowe

A corrupt prison watchdog boss who smuggled cannabis to a killer serving a life sentence has been jailed for five years and three months.

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Helen Spree, 63, struck up an inappropriate relationship with Dylan Westall, 35, as she engaged in explicit phone chat and exchanged sexual images and videos. The ex-businesswoman, who enjoyed a “successful career” as a sales director for a global firm, started voluntary work in 2017 as a member of an Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) which scrutinises conditions for prisoners and monitors how they are treated. She was later appointed chairwoman of HMP Liverpool’s IMB in January 2021. A search of her home address following her arrest in August 2021 revealed she had two custom-made pillows with Westall’s face embossed on them, which also sported a gun, Liverpool Crown Court heard. Westall was jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years in 2019 for the manslaughter of James Meadows, 17, who was shot in the head while on a motorbike in Huyton, Merseyside. Read more: Woman charged with murder after man’s body found in van Read more: Police face death threats over Henry Nowak case, Home Secretary reveals amid ‘dangerous undercurrent’ of intimidation

Spree has a tattoo matching images and descriptions found in messages exchanged between her and Westall. Picture: North West Regional Organised Crime Unit

During the search of Spree’s home, it was also noted by officers she had a tattoo on her chest of a bumblebee holding a love heart, with the word “Masterpiece” underneath. Spree explained it was a nickname her friend called her but the tattoo later matched images and descriptions found in messages exchanged between her and Westall. A thank you card from Westall was also discovered which read: “You Master Piece. Hugs and Kisses, Dylan xxxxx.” Mother-of-two Spree also sexted two other inmates at HMP Liverpool over a 20-month period which led to her bringing in the Class B drug, along with mobile phones, Sim cards and phone chargers. Details of the requests from Westall, Thomas Porterfield, 44, and a third inmate, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were found in messages on her phone. A police investigation was launched following numerous prison intelligence reports outlining concerns over Spree’s interactions with the three prisoners.

A search of her home address following her arrest in August 2021 revealed she had two custom-made pillows with Westall’s face embossed on them. Picture: North West Regional Organised Crime Unit

Prosecutor Andrew Scott said: “So frequent were the deliveries that Ms Spree described herself as the prisoners’ version of Deliveroo.” Spree, of Hale Bank Avenue, Huyton, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to misconduct in a public office, conspiracy to supply cannabis and conspiracy to convey prohibited items into prison. Westall and Porterfield, of Greenwich Avenue, Widnes, also pleaded guilty at earlier hearings to conspiracy to supply cannabis and convey prohibited items into prison. Westall received a 12-month sentence which he will serve in addition to his minimum life term, while Porterfield received 22 months in custody, suspended for 18 months. The third inmate was jailed for two years and 10 months after he admitted conspiracy to convey prohibited items, including cannabis, into prison. Westall’s brother Michael Westall, 28, was sentenced to 20 months in custody, suspended for 18 months, after he admitted conspiracy to supply cannabis and convey prohibited items into prison. He became part of the smuggling operation when Dylan Westall introduced him to Spree, with evidence of the pair meeting up at Spree’s home.

Spree was appointed chairwoman of HMP Liverpool’s IMB in January 2021. Picture: Alamy

In her basis of plea, Spree, who had no previous convictions, said she denied engaging in any direct physical sexual activity with the inmates. Judge Neil Flewitt KC told Spree: “I have no doubt that when you took up your role as an IMB member you saw it as a new challenge and an opportunity to be a force for good. “Notwithstanding your training and the risks of forming inappropriate relationships with prisoners, you allowed yourself to be used to bring in cannabis and other prohibited items for their benefit and personal use. “These were deliberate offences which required a high level of planning and sophistication. “While I accept you were, to some extent, manipulated by your co-defendants who clearly saw you as a person who could be turned to their advantage, you are an intelligent woman who was well aware of the risk of corruption and should have resisted their advances. “You received no financial gain but the benefit to you was a boost for your self-esteem and to be of use, albeit to hardened criminals.” He accepted that Spree was “susceptible” to such manipulation after her barrister, Arthur Gibson, told the court she had hid a personal life of “abuse and trauma”.

Spree also sexted two other inmates at HMP Liverpool over a 20-month period. Picture: Alamy