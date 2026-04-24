Inmate at high-security jail accused of attempting to murder prison Imam
A trial date has been set for November 30 this year at Sheffield Crown Court
An inmate at a high-security jail has been accused of attempting to murder the prison's Imam.
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Ahmed Alid, 47, a Moroccan national, is accused of attempting to murder Roderic Vassie at HMP Full Sutton, a men's high-security prison near York.
He allegedly stabbed the Imam five times in the head and neck, the Old Bailey heard on Friday.
Alid is accused of causing serious injury, prosecutor Philip McGhee said, after allegedly launching the attack following Friday prayers on August 8, the court heard.
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Mr McGhee said Alid “shouted words which suggest ideological alignment with Isis”.
Alid is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, namely a piece of metal, inside the jail.
He was transferred to HMP Wakefield where he is accused of attacking prison officer Sarah Mitchell on October 21 last year, causing a broken nose and bruising among other injuries, the court heard.
Alid has been charged with assaulting Ms Mitchell occasioning her actual bodily harm.
The defendant appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday via video link from HMP Wakefield.
A trial date has been set for November 30 this year at Sheffield Crown Court, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said.
A plea hearing will take place on August 28 at the Old Bailey.
Through his lawyer, Alid indicated he will be entering not guilty pleas.
Alid was remanded in custody.