A trial date has been set for November 30 this year at Sheffield Crown Court

Ahmed Alid is accused of attempting to murder Roderic Vassie at HMP Full Sutton,. Picture: PA

By Issy Clarke

An inmate at a high-security jail has been accused of attempting to murder the prison's Imam.

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Ahmed Alid, 47, a Moroccan national, is accused of attempting to murder Roderic Vassie at HMP Full Sutton, a men's high-security prison near York. He allegedly stabbed the Imam five times in the head and neck, the Old Bailey heard on Friday. Alid is accused of causing serious injury, prosecutor Philip McGhee said, after allegedly launching the attack following Friday prayers on August 8, the court heard. Read more: Rapist who attacked Sikh woman in her home 'thinking she was Muslim' jailed for life Read more: Sabotage-for-hire: ‘Iranian agent’ offers to pay undercover LBC reporter for criminal acts on London’s streets

Ahmed Alid was a serving prisoner at HMP Full Sutton. Picture: Alamy

Mr McGhee said Alid “shouted words which suggest ideological alignment with Isis”. Alid is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, namely a piece of metal, inside the jail. He was transferred to HMP Wakefield where he is accused of attacking prison officer Sarah Mitchell on October 21 last year, causing a broken nose and bruising among other injuries, the court heard.

He appeared remotely at the Old Bailey on Friday from HMP Wakefield. Picture: Alamy