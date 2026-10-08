Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley told LBC he believes the justice system is turning into a "revolving door" for offenders.

By Flaminia Luck

The head of Britain's biggest police force has told LBC that the Met are dealing with over 100 electronic tag breaches a day in London.

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A report out last week found almost half of tags used to track offenders movements in England and Wales are not fitted on time. His Majesty's Inspectorate of Probation believes victims are being put at risk of harm due to this. Speaking on Call the Commissioner on Breakfast with Nick Ferrari on Thursday morning, Sir Mark Rowley said his force has seen a sharp rise in people being recalled on licence as part of the early prison release scheme. Caller Kirsty from Canterbury asked him about the violence against women and girls strategy ahead of her stalker being released from prison in January. "Why are we releasing perpetrators who have committed offences against women and girls?" Nick asked her how she feels ahead of his release. She replied: "I'm really angry, for one, because government, as I said, say it's a priority when it's clearly not by their actions. But I just don't feel safe. There's nothing preventative that we have been told that's happened in prison to lessen the concerns that we had when these perpetrators were convicted." Answering her question, Sir Mark said he is "deeply worried" about the impact of the early release scheme and what it will mean for communities.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley takes part in Call the Commissioner, his live phone-in on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show, at Global Studios. Picture: Alamy

"I think there's a challenge that the government is wrestling with. This is a very poor approach to long-term policy, where the national approach to sentencing offenders and the national approach to building prisons have been completely different. "So sentencing policy has not been followed by prison-building policy that's going to match it. "Eventually, that came to a crash at the change in government and they've had to wrestle with that challenge. The Labour government are making decisions I'm not going to defend or criticise." But Sir Mark admitted he was "worried" about the number of offenders being released into communities and that the Met is arresting 2/3 early-release offenders a week since the start of August.

He went on: "We're getting increasing numbers of tag breaches that to enforce that probation are sending to us. "I think it's now over 100 tag breaches a day in London, we're being sent." Nick probed him: "Tagging doesn't work, Commissioner, does it?" Sir Mark answered: "Tagging could work. I think if you put someone in the community, you're saying, Nick, we're giving you a chance, we're putting you in the community, but you need to behave, and we're going to monitor your behaviour through tagging. I think that is a reasonable thing to do." Nick probed him again: "But your officers are busy enough already, Mark, without having to have 100+ tagging breaches a day." 'Jeopardy' Sir Mark that there needs to be "jeopardy".He explained: "We're seeing 95% plus of the tagging breaches that we arrest are simply being bailed back into the community on the same condition. So there is zero sanction." Nick then describes this as a "revolving door". Sir Mark went on: "And the other thing we're seeing more of, because with fewer offenders being remanded in custody pre-charge— so just to help listeners, so when we charge somebody, the court have got a choice. "Do you keep them in prison before the trial or do you have them on bail in the community? And we press for, with the most dangerous and prolific individuals, that they should be remanded in prison.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley takes part in Call the Commissioner, his live phone-in on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show at Global Studios. Picture: Alamy

He added they're seeing fewer people remanded in prison and the number of people failing to appear at court is now going up. "So I saw some data the other day. We've gone from, so far this year, start of this year, we were getting 800 arrest warrants. a month, we're now getting the best part of 1,600 because more volatile people are being put back out into the community. "So this is a really difficult situation. What are we going to do about it? 'Really concerned' Turning back to the caller, Sir Mark said: "So, Kirsty, we will do everything we can, and so as the volumes get bigger and bigger, but what we're doing is trying to get sharper and sharper at spotting the most dangerous people and going after them. And at least the system needs to be more joined up at dealing with the most dangerous, most prolific. "But I'm really concerned - and I've heard Clare Waxman, National Victim Commissioner, talk about this - about sort of issues around those obsessive offenders who are repeat domestic violence offenders, repeat stalkers. "They are some of them are very difficult, very dangerous, and this is a very difficult issue that they're now going to be released early.

Nick then raised the case of Robert Sabat who killed his ex-partner within days of being freed from prison. The 60-year-old pleaded guilty to murdering Dickiesha Nurse, 42, at her flat in Tulse Hill, south London, in October 2025. Nick probed him: "That's what your men and women have to deal with, isn't it? That's the reality of the early release scheme, people being killed."

Robert Sabat murdered his ex-partner Dickiesha Nurse, 42, at her flat in Tulse Hill, south London. Picture: Met Police