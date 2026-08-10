Two of the police officer's killers were convicted of manslaughter and therefore qualify for early release under the. government measures to ease prison overcrowding

Two of PC Andrew Harper's killers, Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers, are set for early release under the scheme. Picture: Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

Number 10 is set to press ahead with plans to release prisoners early under the early release scheme, insisting it is “not possible” to exempt “one or two offenders” following pressure to keep a police officer's killers behind bars.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a statement released on Monday, Downing Street said it wasn't possible to exempt “one or two offenders” convicted of manslaughter from the scheme. No 10 insisted Prime Minister Andy Burnham is “far from accepting the situation” but appeared to play down the prospect of an imminent carve-out to keep Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers behind bars. It comes amid mounting pressure over the eligibility of PC Andrew Harper’s killers, who are set to be freed from prison from January under measures aimed at easing overcrowding. PC Harper, 28, was killed in 2019 while he responded to reports of the theft of a £10,000 quad bike, with the officer dragged along a country road for more than a mile after his ankle became caught in a towrope. Read more: 'I am beyond appalled': PC Andrew Harper's widow blasts Burnham 'betrayal' with killers still set for early release Read More: Rapists could be banned from early release scheme from prisons

PC Harper's family, including his campaigner widow Lissie, are said to be supportive of the move. Picture: Handout

The two prisoners were convicted of manslaughter and therefore qualify for early release under the government plans. Some 5,000 people are expected to be released early under sentencing changes, down from 6,000 after the exemptions announced as part of an urgent review of the scheme. Under current plans, Cole and Bowers remain eligible to be freed halfway through their 13-year sentences after they were convicted of manslaughter in 2020 following Pc Harper’s death in 2019. It comes as Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner, Matthew Barber, Thames Valley Police Chief Constable, Jason Hogg, and Chair of the Thames Valley Police Federation, Aileen O’Connor, jointly wrote to the Prime Minister on Monday urging him to keep PC Andrew Harper’s killers behind bars. “It is entirely possible for the Government to frame legislation that would exempt the killers of emergency service workers from the provisions of the Sentencing Act," Matthew Barber said. “We are all prepared to work with the Government to improve the legislation and ensure PC Andrew Harper’s killers are not released early from prison next year."

It comes after Andy Burnham faced the prospect of being taken to court last week after furious police officers accused him of failing to stop two of PC Andrew Harper's killers from being released. PC Harper's family, including his campaigner widow Lissie, are said to be supportive of the move. "I am beyond appalled," she told LBC in the wake of her husband's death. Blasting Burnham, she said the release came as a huge "betrayal", with the pair set for potential release as early as January.

It comes after Andy Burnham faced the prospect of being taken to court last week after furious police officers accused him of failing to stop two of PC Andrew Harper's killers from being released. Picture: Handout