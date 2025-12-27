Mahad Elmi, 27, left the open jail in Buckinghamshire and is now unlawfully at large, Thames Valley Police said.

The force said he absconded from HMP Springhill, near the village of Grendon Underwood, overnight from on Thursday into Boxing Day.

The prison, which houses more than 300 inmates, is classed as Category D which, according to the Prison Service, means it has "minimal security and allow(s) eligible prisoners to spend most of their day away from the prison on licence to carry out work, education or for other resettlement purposes".