Prisoner found three days after he was freed from HMP Wandsworth by mistake - but Algerian sex offender still on loose
One of the criminals being hunted by police after being mistakenly released from HMP Wandsworth has been found.
Convicted fraudster Billy Smith, 35 was wrongly set free on Monday but has now handed himself in after a three-day manhunt.
Pictures taken this morning show Smith, dressed in a Nike tracksuit, smoking a cigarette and surrounded by officers this morning after returning to the jail.
Surrey Police said Billy Smith handed himself in to HMP Wandsworth after a manhunt was launched following his accidental release.
In a statement the force said: "We are cancelling our appeal to help find wanted 35-year-old William Smith who was released in error from HMP Wandsworth on Monday, 3 November.
"Smith handed himself in to HMP Wandsworth today."
A manhunt is still under way for Algerian sex offender Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, 24, who has been at large since he was mistakenly freed from the south London prison on October 29.
Smith was freed on the same day he was sentenced to 45 months for multiple fraud offences at Croydon Crown Court on November 3.
His sentence was mixed up with that of another inmate who has the same surname.
Smith was convicted alongside a co-defendant, Joseph Smith, who was given a suspended sentence which allowed him to walk free.
Police are trying to track down Algerian national Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, 24, who was mistakenly released from HMP Wandsworth last Wednesday.
Kaddour-Cherif is serving a sentence at Wandsworth for trespass with intent to steal, but had previously also been convicted for indecent exposure.
He was freed from the prison, which was put into special measures last year, on October 29, but the mistake was only reported to the Metropolitan Police on Tuesday, the force said.
The Algerian national is understood to not be an asylum seeker, but is in the process of being deported after he overstayed his visa.