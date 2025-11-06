One of the criminals being hunted by police after being mistakenly released from HMP Wandsworth has handed himself in

By Asher McShane

Convicted fraudster Billy Smith, 35 was wrongly set free on Monday but has now handed himself in after a three-day manhunt. Pictures taken this morning show Smith, dressed in a Nike tracksuit, smoking a cigarette and surrounded by officers this morning after returning to the jail.

Smith smiled to cameras before sauntering back up the front steps of HMP Wandsworth. Picture: ITV/PA

Surrey Police said Billy Smith handed himself in to HMP Wandsworth after a manhunt was launched following his accidental release. In a statement the force said: "We are cancelling our appeal to help find wanted 35-year-old William Smith who was released in error from HMP Wandsworth on Monday, 3 November. "Smith handed himself in to HMP Wandsworth today."

Police are trying to track down Algerian national Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, 24. Picture: MPS