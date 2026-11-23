Inmate goes on trial after pleading not guilty to 'cold-blooded' murder of Soham killer Ian Huntley
Appearing in the dock at Newcastle Crown Court alongside four police officers on Monday, Russell is alleged to have murdered child killer Huntley, who died following an attack at HMP Frankland, near Durham.
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A prison inmate has pleaded not guilty to murdering Soham killer Ian Huntley after he was beaten to death with metal bar.
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The Soham murderer died as a result of a blunt head injury, an inquest heard in April.
Anthony Russell, 44, will now go on trial after pleading not guilty to the murder of Soham killer Huntley whilst behind bars.
Shortly after appearing in the dock at Newcastle Crown Court alongside four police officers on Monday, a jury was selected.
Russell is alleged to have murdered child killer Huntley, who died following an attack at HMP Frankland, near Durham.
The 52-year-old was pronounced dead at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle on March 7 after he was attacked with a metal bar in a workshop at HMP Frankland in Durham on February 26, an inquest opening hearing was told.
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Appearing in the dock, Russell was seen to wear a grey T-shirt and had a dark beard.
Asked by the judge for his plea, he replied: 'Not guilty'.
“I understand the circumstances to be that Mr Huntley was struck over the head multiple times by another prisoner with an object described as a metal bar," the coroner said following his death.
“The assault left Mr Huntley with significant head injuries.”
Mr King said Home Office Pathologist Dr Jennifer Bolton conducted a post mortem on March 9 and gave the cause of death as “blunt head injury”.
Prosecutor Matthew Bean KC told the jury that Anthony Russell had previously been convicted of the murder of three people in October 2020.
He said Ian Huntley “will be known to many, if not all of you” for the murder of Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman, in the village of Soham, in Cambridgeshire, in August 2002.
Mr Bean said: “These were offences that, for entirely understandable reasons, aroused feelings of disgust and anger. Due to the nature of his offences, you may feel little or no sympathy for what happened to him.
“More than that, the prosecution do not ask for sympathy.
“Ultimately, this case is not about the appalling actions of Ian Huntley during his life, but the manner of his death.”
Mr Bean said: “The prosecution well understand the emotions that may be stirred during this trial.
“It is essential, however, to be true to your oath or affirmation, to put that emotion to one side, to try this case on the evidence and the evidence alone, and to come to verdicts based on that evidence.”
Prosecutor Matthew Bean KC said there had been some tension between Anthony Russell and Ian Huntley in the months leading up to the killing.
In March 2025, just less than a year before the attack, prison records show that there had been an argument between them that was witnessed by prison staff.
“Both had threatened one another and had to be separated,” Mr Bean said.
The court heard they then continued to make threats towards one another as they were taken back to their wing, but later agreed with staff that nothing further would come of it.
Jurors heard that 10 months later, Russell was seen with a black eye, and told prison staff that it was caused by him falling over.
Mr Bean said: “Some members of staff believed, however, that someone had assaulted him and you will hear some evidence during the trial that indicates that it may have been caused by Ian Huntley.”
The court heard these two incidents are the only evidence of any issues between the two men before Huntley’s death.