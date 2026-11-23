Appearing in the dock at Newcastle Crown Court alongside four police officers on Monday, Russell is alleged to have murdered child killer Huntley, who died following an attack at HMP Frankland, near Durham.

Inmate goes on trial after pleading not guilty to 'cold-blooded' murder of Soham killer Ian Huntley. Picture: LBC

By Danielle de Wolfe

A prison inmate has pleaded not guilty to murdering Soham killer Ian Huntley after he was beaten to death with metal bar.

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Ian Huntley, the Soham killer, died days after a prison attack. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Appearing in the dock, Russell was seen to wear a grey T-shirt and had a dark beard. Asked by the judge for his plea, he replied: 'Not guilty'. “I understand the circumstances to be that Mr Huntley was struck over the head multiple times by another prisoner with an object described as a metal bar," the coroner said following his death. “The assault left Mr Huntley with significant head injuries.” Mr King said Home Office Pathologist Dr Jennifer Bolton conducted a post mortem on March 9 and gave the cause of death as “blunt head injury”. Prosecutor Matthew Bean KC told the jury that Anthony Russell had previously been convicted of the murder of three people in October 2020.

He said Ian Huntley “will be known to many, if not all of you” for the murder of Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman, in the village of Soham, in Cambridgeshire, in August 2002. Mr Bean said: “These were offences that, for entirely understandable reasons, aroused feelings of disgust and anger. Due to the nature of his offences, you may feel little or no sympathy for what happened to him. “More than that, the prosecution do not ask for sympathy.

HMP Frankland in County Durham. Soham killer Ian Huntley suffered serious injuries after being attacked in prison. Picture: PA Images/Alamy