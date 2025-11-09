Sean Middlebrough, a Palestine Action protester, was granted bail by a judge to attend his brother's wedding, but failed to return

By Alice Padgett

Police are searching for a Palestine Action protester who failed to return to HMP Wandsworth after being temporarily released from custody to attend his brother’s wedding.

Sean Middlebrough, 32, had been held on remand at the south London prison over an alleged plot to disrupt the London Stock Exchange by chaining himself to the building. It’s understood Middlebrough was granted bail by a judge to attend the family event — but never came back. Middlebrough was one of several activists charged in connection with the alleged plan. The group is linked to Palestine Action, which was formally proscribed as a terrorist organisation earlier this year. Read more: 'Too little, too late': Father of Epping sex attack victim rejects Government apology over prison release blunder

A government spokesperson said: "Court decisions are made by judges – independently of government. "Absconding is a serious criminal offence, and any defendant who commits this crime could face longer behind bars. "The police are working urgently to recapture this individual, and we urge anyone with information to go to the police." The incident is the latest embarrassment for the prison system, following a series of mistaken releases in recent weeks. Among those mistakenly released was Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, a 24-year-old Algerian sex offender, who was freed from HMP Wandsworth on 29 October.