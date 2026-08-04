A prisoner who fled police custody after he was dropped at a court in Liverpool city centre has been arrested and is in custody, police said.

A manhunt was launched after Stephen Grzyb, 22, made off on foot after being taken to Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, Merseyside Police said.

Grzyb, of Princess Drive, Liverpool, was due to appear in court charged with a domestic burglary.

Police said he fled down Red Cross Street in the direction of The Strand just after 10am.

He had been taken to the court from a police custody suite by security firm GeoAmey, which is contracted by the Ministry of Justice to transport prisoners.

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