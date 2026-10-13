At HMP Durham, one man punched the air in celebration and shouted: “Yes cuzzie.”

Prisoners will walk free from jail as the second wave of releases takes place under the policy of the controversially expanded programme to free up spaces in prisons came into force on October 1. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

Inmates cheered and punched the air as they were released early from jail as the second phase of a scheme to free up prison places began.

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Hundreds more criminals were due to be released from prisons around the country on Tuesday, less than two weeks after 700 were set free early. At HMP Durham, one man punched the air in celebration and shouted: “Yes cuzzie.” Asked what he thought of the early release scheme, he replied: “F****** belta.” When asked if he had a message for the Prime Minister, another inmate replied: “Scrap the recalls.” Read more: Farage 'disappointed' with Trump's diesel deal with Putin and describes Germany and other EU countries as the 'real villains' Read more: A corrupt detective, 15 men framed for crimes they didn’t commit and an LBC call that helped clear their names, as police uncover more potential victims

People leaving HMP Durham in north east England. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

The released prisoner explained that although he was from Sunderland, he was being sent to Bristol – where he was arrested – and had to travel there immediately or risk being recalled to prison. Asked what the conditions were like inside HMP Durham, he said: “Awful. It’s obviously crowded, they just have to get so many people out.” Another man, released with an electronic tag and a second device which monitors his alcohol consumption, said HMP Durham was a tough, Victorian jail, with poor food and some inmates using the drug Spice. About 650 prisoners will leave jail, with some having served up to two and a half years for crimes.

A man (centre) is met as he leaves HMP Durham in north east England. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Under the new rules, prisoners are leaving after serving a third of their sentence behind bars, rather than half. Some 700 offenders left jail early on October 1. They were all serving terms of less than 19 months. Today's tranche of releases begins the process of releasing offenders with increasingly long sentences. Next June, those serving more than 12 years could walk free. But Sir Mark Rowley admitted to LBC that he was "worried" about the number of offenders being released into communities and that the Met Police is arresting 2 to 3 early-release offenders a week since the start of August. As well, the Met are dealing with over 100 electronic tag breaches a day in London. A report out last week found almost half of tags used to track offenders' movements in England and Wales are not fitted on time.