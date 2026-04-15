Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy has previously come under fire for the blunders. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Almost 200 prisoners were mistakenly released in England and Wales last year, new figures have revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Data showed that 179 inmates were freed "in error" by the Ministry of Justice between April 2025 and March 2026. The MoJ said on Wednesday: "If the person released is not aware of the error and makes no attempt to evade arrest, then they have committed no additional offence and in that sense, they may not be at fault. "If it is believed that the situation was manipulated by the prisoner, for example by taking the identity of another person, then this will be classified as an escape, and not a release in error." Read more: Government 'frightened' by social media giants: Peer blasts 'indecisive' Labour ahead of crunch vote on child ban Read more: Starmer under pressure to back under-16 social media ban ahead of crunch vote

Hadush Kebatu was being held at HMP Chelmsford and was due to be deported when he was released in error last October, sparking a two-day manhunt. Picture: Alamy

Releases classed as "in error" includes misplaced warrants for imprisonment or remand, sentence miscalculations, or the result of mistakes by courts or other authorities. Justice Secretary David Lammy has previously come under fire over the release blunders when news of accidental releases emerged last year, but the total is down slightly on the previous year, when 262 prisoners were wrongly freed. It emerged in February that a suspected rapist was accidentally set free and managed to leave the country just weeks before he is due to stand trial. Migrant sex offender Hadush Kebatu sparked a two-day manhunt after he was wrongly released from prison in October. The 41-year-old, who had been living at the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, was jailed for 12 months on September 23 last year after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and a woman. The incident sparked nationwide protests.

Hadush Kebatu was been arrested in London after a manhunt. Picture: PA

The Ethiopian national was mistakenly released from HMP Chelmsford instead of being sent to an immigration detention centre, triggering a two-day manhunt. Just weeks later, a double manhunt was launched after two prisoners were released in error from HMP Wandsworth less than one week apart. Convicted fraudster William Smith, 35, and sex offender Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, 24, were freed from the category B prison in November. Smith handed himself in, but Kaddour-Cherif was re-arrested after a member of the public spotted him in the Finsbury Park area of north London. Mr Lammy had come under fire after refusing to answer directly whether another foreign offender had been let out by mistake, minutes before it was confirmed to be true. Former Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner Dame Lynne Owens, who was asked to lead an inquiry into how he was mistakenly released, said the problem is a “symptom of a broken system”. Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast while the two men were still on the run, the deputy PM admitted work still needed to be done to strengthen the system.

Brahim Kaddour-Cherif (L) and William Smith (R) were released accidentally from HMP Wandsworth. Picture: Met Police/Surrey Police

He said: "I can't tell you the circumstances. I can give you the facts. "We've got a paper based system, as you know. We need to move to a digital system. "I've put in a new digital crack team to help our prisons. There's been a bit of a mission between our courts and our prisons." Responding to Dame Lynne's report, Mr Lammy said: "This independent review makes clear the unacceptable rise in release in errors have resulted from a broken system caused by 14 years of underinvestment and overcrowding in our prisons and courts." Former HMP Wandsworth prisoner Chris Atkins also told LBC News inmates were accidentally released during his time there.

Mr Lammy previously said a "system broken by over a decade of neglect cannot be fixed overnight.". Picture: Alamy