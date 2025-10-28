The incident has prompted an independent inquiry to find out why migrant sex offender Kebatu was wrongly released on Friday

The national chairman of the Prison Officers’ Association (POA), Mark Fairhurst, said more incidents have taken place in a week. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Five other prisoners have been released by mistake from jails over the last seven days, a union chief has said, after a migrant sex offender was released from HMP Chelmsford by mistake.

Ethiopian national Hadush Kebatu was wrongly freed from the Essex jail on Friday instead of being sent to an immigration detention centre. The migrant, who had been living at the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex when he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl and a woman, travelled to London where he was arrested on Sunday morning in Finsbury Park after a two-day manhunt. The incident has prompted an independent inquiry to find out what went wrong and a prison officer has been suspended while the probe is carried out. The national chairman of the Prison Officers' Association (POA), Mark Fairhurst, said more incidents have taken place in a week. Mr Fairhurst said Prison Service leaders have known mistaken releases have been a "regular occurrence" for the last year.

Body-worn video showing the arrest of Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu. Picture: Alamy

He added: "And only this week, over the last seven days, there's been five releases in errors from five separate prisons." Mr Fairhurst told the PA news agency that two mistaken releases were made from HMP Pentonville, in north London, while the other three were at HMP Durham, The Mount prison in Hertfordshire, and from Reading Crown Court. No prison officers have been suspended over the other five releases, Mr Fairhurst said. The Ministry of Justice disputed the number of prisoners released in error but confirmed some took place in the last seven days. One prisoner is still at large after being mistakenly freed, it is understood. According to Government figures published in July, 262 prisoners were released in error in the year to March 2025 - a 128% increase on 115 in the previous 12 months. Mr Fairhurst said he thinks the mistakes are a lot to do with staff training, and also said that with the early release schemes introduced to tackle jail overcrowding "it is a confusing time for everyone". Of Kebatu's accidental release, Mr Fairhurst said: "Somewhere along the line there has been a mistake, from the paperwork being processed in an offender management unit, to the two management checks that were carried out before that release, to the discharge process.

Hadush Kebatu, who was mistakenly released from prison was arrested in the Finsbury Park area of London. Picture: Alamy