A total of 91 prisoners were released in error between April and October this year, new figures show.

Mr Lammy, who has faced growing calls to resign, is set to answer questions from MPs this afternoon over the issue, after it was revealed two prisoners had been freed in error following the high-profile jail blunder of Hadush Kebatu , the now-deported migrant at the heart of protests in Epping, Essex.

The data, released by the Ministry of Justice today, revealed the number of prisoners accidentally released between April 1 and October 31 this year.

It comes after a string of accidental prison releases led to manhunts across the UK, with Justice Secretary David Lammy admitting there is a "mountain to climb" to fix Britain's prisons.

After Kebatu's release, it was revealed Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, a 24-year-old Algerian national, was accidentally freed from HMP Wandsworth on October 29 and was at large for over a week.

The sex offender was arrested in Finsbury Park, North London last week.

Fraudster Billy Smith was released from prison the same prison, but handed himself in.

Some 262 inmates were mistakenly let out in the year to March 2025 – a 128% increase on the 115 in the previous 12 months, Government figures also show.

At least three prisoners are now understood to be at large after being released in error.

Over the weekend, it was reported that a total of four such offenders had been released in error, with two released in June this year, and two in 2024.

On Monday, sources within the Government suggested that one of these had been returned to custody.

In a sign of the crisis behind the scenes within the custodial estate, he is understood to have never actually been released in error and was miscounted among those who had been.

Whether the miscounted prisoner remains in custody or was released at the correct time is unclear.

Stronger security checks were announced for prisons in the wake of Kebatu's release, but critics have continued to accuse Mr Lammy of failing to keep prisons secure.