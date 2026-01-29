90.1% of the early released were British nationals, 9.7% were foreign nationals and 0.2% had no nationality recorded

Prisoners in HMP Pentonville. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Nearly 50,000 prisoners in England and Wales have been let out of jail under the Government's early release scheme to tackle overcrowding, figures show.

Some 48,931 inmates had been freed as of the end of September 2025, according to the Ministry of Justice. The scheme was launched as an emergency measure on September 10 2024, just days after the prison population reached a record high of 88,521. It allows eligible prisoners to be released after serving only 40% of their fixed-term sentence, rather than the usual 50%. A total of 44,108 of the 48,931 early releases (90.1%) were British nationals, 4,733 (9.7%) were foreign nationals and 90 (0.2%) had no nationality recorded. The age group accounting for the greatest proportion of early releases was 30 to 39-year-olds (18,425, or 37.7%), followed by 40 to 49-year-olds (11,524, or 23.6%). Read More: Prison guard who had sex with convicted burglar while in uniform jailed after affair with inmate ended up on Snapchat Read More: Police arrest 86 after Wormwood Scrubs prison 'breached' by supporters of pro-Palestine hunger striker

Prison Cells Landing, in Reading Prison. Picture: Alamy

Some 14,381 of prisoners released early (29.4%) were serving sentences of six months or under, with a further 6,989 (14.3%) serving sentences of between six and 12 months. HMP Humber in Brough, near Hull, has released the highest number of inmates so far under the scheme (1,459), followed by Fosse Way in Leicester (1,335), Berwyn in Wrexham (1,278) and Altcourse in Liverpool (1,087). The current scheme for the early release of prisoners replaced a separate scheme introduced by the previous Conservative government. Under this separate process, 13,325 prisoners in England and Wales were freed early between October 17 2023 and September 9 2024. The Labour Government has pledged to create 14,000 new prison places by 2031.

A female prisoner brushing her hair in her cell at Brockhill women's prison in Redditch. Picture: Alamy