HM Prison Wandsworth, a category B men's prison - as prisons crisis stopping lags getting rehabilitated, MPs warn. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The prison system in crisis mode is risking the ability to rehabilitate offenders and cut crime, a committee of MPs has warned.

In a report published on Friday, they found overcrowding in jails, staff shortages and dire living conditions were among the factors that were undermining aims to reduce reoffending. The Justice Committee said it was "unsurprising" that 80% of crime in England and Wales is reoffending after hearing how prisoners are "languishing" in their cells because of capacity issues. The committee said 50% of prisoners are not taking part in education or work and two thirds of offenders are not in work or education six months after being released from jail. The findings come as ministers are facing pressure after high-profile cases of prisoners being released by mistake, which have been described as a symptom of the system under "horrendous strain". Chairman of the committee Andy Slaughter said: "Prison rehabilitation and efforts to break the cycle of reoffending aren't working and cannot succeed in a system which is facing critical pressures on so many fronts.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy speaking to the media during a groundbreaking event for a new prison next to HMP Gartree in Market Harborough. Picture: Alamy

“The committee’s report reveals an overcrowded, short-staffed, crumbling prison estate where the long-term focus on rehabilitation is often lost in an over-stretched environment which is grappling day to day to function. “Ministers must act fast to fix the basics and give greater attention to purposeful rehabilitation programmes across jails. “Continuing with a cyclical system in crisis mode which offers little real opportunity to turn around prisoners’ lives is a false economy.” The Labour MP added it “cannot be right” that prisoners who choose to take part in rehabilitation activities are worse off because of prison failure. The report found many prisoners were locked up for 22 hours or more each day, and the lack of time out undermines efforts to cut reoffending and contributes to poor mental health. “Their limited access to time out of cell is reduced to choosing between a shower, a hot meal or fresh air,” Mr Slaughter said.

HM Prison Wandsworth, a category B men's prison in South West London, General View GV. Picture: Alamy