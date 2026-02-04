The president of the Prison Governors Association said governors have "no money in their budget" to keep on top of maintenance

Crucial prison security systems are being left unrepaired for months if not years allowing illicit drugs to flood into jails. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Criminals are flooding prisons with drugs as a result of faulty security systems being left in a state of repair, a watchdog has warned.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Broken X-ray scanners and smashed window grilles leave prisons exposed to drug deliveries using drones and other methods. A report by the National Audit Office (NAO) said HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) has "significantly underspent on security measures." The NAO identified that the poor state of defence systems has made prisons across the country vulnerable to drones. Read more: Teenager, 15, charged with murdering boy, 16, as family pays tribute to 'hard worker' with 'big dreams' Read more: Elderly mother, 84, of top TV anchor Savannah Guthrie 'abducted from her bed in the night'

The watchdog said HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) has significantly underspent on security measures, amid a crippling drug problem. Picture: Alamy

Around half of all prisoners had a drug problem as of April 2025, and easy access to substances is said to be crippling HMPPS's ability to keep control and rehabilitate offenders. The NAO'S head, Gareth Davies, said: "The proliferation of illicit drugs in prisons undermines rehabilitation, damages health, and destabilises prison environments, yet too many of the basic controls and interventions are not being done well enough – from repairing critical security equipment to aligning health and operational priorities. "Our recommendations are designed to help the prison and health services direct resources to where they can have the greatest impact on this serious problem." The NAO said HMPPS spent only 75 per cent of its £100 million security investment programme budget between 2019-20 and 2021-22, with the largest underspend in gate security. Prison governors have reported not having enough money to fix broken security equipment, the watchdog said, with X-ray scanners not being repaired for many months and window security improvements taking several years. Tom Wheatley, president of the Prison Governors Association, said inmates will "bend, break and burn" window grilles to allow drugs and other contraband to be delivered.

Around half of all prisoners had a drug problem as of April 2025, the report warned. Picture: Alamy