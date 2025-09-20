10,000 prison officers will be given body armour after a spate of high-profile attacks. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

10,000 prison officers will be given body armour after a spate of high-profile attacks, the Justice Secretary has announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The number of guards issued with stab-proof vests will rise from 750 to 10,000 - with 500 more Tasers set to be issued to trained staff. Justice Secretary David Lammy announced the new measures for staff at high-security prisons while visiting HMP Belmarsh. While at the prison, Mr Lammy said he read the review into an incident at HMP Frankland in three prison officers were allegedly attacked with hot oil and makeshift weapons. Lammy said it was "horrific" what "good people" who sign up to being a prison officer were subjected to. Read More: 'Full force of the law': Home Secretary vows Unite the Kingdom protesters who 'attacked police' will face justice Read More: Manchester Arena bomb plotter due in court accused of prison officers attack

Justice Secretary David Lammy announced the new measures for staff at high-security prisons while visiting HMP Belmarsh. Picture: Getty

Mr Lammy said: "I recognise that, one, I'd like to see the number of prison officers increase, and we're only going to achieve that if prison officers feel secure, and there is a cohort of violent, pernicious prisoners with malevolent intent. "The system has to work hard to ensure they are not allowed, not able to achieve that malevolent intent and put any officer in a vulnerable position. So I look closely at what he recommends." Hashem Abedi has been charged with attempting to murder prison officers and is due to appear in court on September 25. The independent reviewer of terrorism legislation Jonathan Hall KC has been appointed to lead looking at the alleged attack and make recommendations to improve safety for frontline officers. The announcement of more equipment is backed by £15 million of funding.

Speaking to staff at Category A jail Belmarsh, 28-year-old Lewis wore a black stab-proof vest and told the Justice Secretary he thinks he has seen violence go up, adding: "I think this will deter and hopefully reduce violence." Asked what accounts for the violence, he listed drugs, weapons, mobile phones and people getting into debt that "spirals out of control". He told reporters he has had colleagues admitted to hospital and seen staff stabbed during his seven years as an officer. On how the vest felt to wear, he said: "I could quite happily wear it all day." The new measures also come as legislation to tackle the prison capacity crisis was introduced to Parliament earlier this month. The Sentencing Bill came just before Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's major Cabinet reshuffle that saw former justice secretary Shabana Mahmood replaced by Mr Lammy, and followed a year of emergency measures to tackle jail overcrowding. Some 87,578 people were in jail as of Monday, according to figures published by the Ministry of Justice. This is 943 fewer prisoners than the record high of 88,521 reached in September last year during the aftermath of the summer riots in towns and cities across the UK.

Some 87,578 people were in jail as of Monday, according to figures published by the Ministry of Justice. Picture: Getty