Shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel has weighed in on US action in Latin America, insisting Britain should have expected America to act against Venezuela.

"We've been watching this for months," Priti Patel said on Sunday with Lewis Goodall. "The US and administration, direct attacks on drug ships and things of that nature, and also the basis of the national security strategy."

It comes as footage emerged overnight of handcuffed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro flanked by guards in detention in New York following his capture.

Speaking on the subject of precedent - namely US authority for such action and the information green lighting the operation against the leader of a foreign nation - Ms Patel added: "The reality is, right now, we don't have any of the answers to many of these questions.

"We are literally making, you know, we're surmising some of the justification.

"We've heard that President Trump and the US administration are going to be heavily involved in governance going forward. I think, to be quite candid, that means we have to ask questions of the U.S. administration.

"That's the British government I'm referring to. And we've all got a lot of work to do in trying to get some further information and some details about what next for Venezuela."