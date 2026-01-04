'Questions to be asked' following US capture of President Maduro - as Priti Patel insists US action should have been expected
'We've been watching this for months,' Priti Patel told Lewis Goodall on Sunday
Shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel has weighed in on US action in Latin America, insisting Britain should have expected America to act against Venezuela.
Listen to this article
"We've been watching this for months," Priti Patel said on Sunday with Lewis Goodall. "The US and administration, direct attacks on drug ships and things of that nature, and also the basis of the national security strategy."
It comes as footage emerged overnight of handcuffed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro flanked by guards in detention in New York following his capture.
Speaking on the subject of precedent - namely US authority for such action and the information green lighting the operation against the leader of a foreign nation - Ms Patel added: "The reality is, right now, we don't have any of the answers to many of these questions.
Read more: 'He effed around and found out' - Hegseth issues warning to all nations after Maduro capture
Read more: While no one would bemoan Maduro's departure - the manner is unprecedented, writes Iain Dale
"We are literally making, you know, we're surmising some of the justification.
"We've heard that President Trump and the US administration are going to be heavily involved in governance going forward. I think, to be quite candid, that means we have to ask questions of the U.S. administration.
"That's the British government I'm referring to. And we've all got a lot of work to do in trying to get some further information and some details about what next for Venezuela."
"I was in Washington when they announced that strategy back in November. But I think fundamentally Maduro was a dictator and an illegitimate tyrant who oppressed his own people and look at how that country has basically fallen on its knees and the suppression of its population and all sorts has been absolutely terrible," Ms Patel continued.
"Many years ago when I was in government, we did share intelligence and we worked with the US Administration on narcotics and stopping drugs from Latin America and even the Caribbean from coming to the United Kingdom.
"And I think there was some suggestion towards the end of last year that the British government, because of these direct attacks on the Venezuelan boats, even stopped sharing intelligence.
"The government never gave a clear answer to this. But it does matter. It matters to all of us."
Donald Trump insisted overnight that the US will "run" Venezuela until there can be a "proper transition" of power, after sharing a photo of President Maduro "captured" on board the USS Iwo Jima.
Trump issued a stark warning to other countries, saying: "This extremely successful operation should serve as warning to anyone who would threaten American sovereignty or endanger American lives.
"Cuba and Colombia were specifically mentioned as countries that should be concerned.
Trump accused left-wing leader, Gustavo Petro of "making cocaine... so he does have to watch his ass".