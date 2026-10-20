Seven years after Parliament told ministers to rein in private car park firms, the government's statutory parking code has finally been laid before Parliament.

Here is how the new arrangements compare with what came before:

The government says the new code will give drivers the following protections. Five minutes to decide. Drivers will have a guaranteed five-minute consideration period on arrival to read the signs and decide whether to park. Ten minutes to leave. Drivers will have a ten-minute grace period after their parking session ends before a charge can be issued. Protection against circumstances outside their control. Charges will be cancelled on appeal in specified circumstances, including a vehicle breakdown, a medical emergency, a broken ticket machine or stopping briefly to check directions, subject to the applicable rules. A £20 maximum for certain minor mistakes. Where a driver appeals over specified errors, such as forgetting to display a permit, entering the wrong registration or failing to confirm their registration at a machine, the maximum charge will be £20. Stronger oversight and enforcement. The code provides for an independent scrutiny and oversight board and a certification framework. Operators that fail to comply could ultimately lose access to DVLA data. Parking companies will also be required to provide information about charges and appeals to support monitoring of the industry. The important qualification is that these protections are not a blanket cancellation of every parking charge. Drivers will need to satisfy the relevant provisions, and evidence may be required when relying on the Appeals Charter.

That code arrived in February 2022. It was tough: charges were capped at £50 for most breaches, with higher charges of up to £100 for more serious breaches, and debt recovery fees were banned. But the code was withdrawn in June 2022 following legal challenges from parking and debt recovery businesses, while the government reviewed the proposed charge levels. While the statutory code was on ice, the industry developed its own rules. The British Parking Association and International Parking Community introduced a single industry code in October 2024, including a ten-minute grace period after a parking session ends, clearer signage requirements and provisions for appeals. Existing operators were given a transition period, with full implementation scheduled by the end of 2026. The industry code retained the £100 maximum parking charge and permitted additional debt recovery fees of up to £70. The government consulted on a new statutory code in 2025. Now, on 20 October 2026, that code has been laid before Parliament. It is an important milestone, but motorists will have to wait for the statutory process to finish before the new protections take effect.

The story starts in March 2019, when Sir Greg Knight's Parking (Code of Practice) Act became law with cross-party support. It placed a duty on the government to introduce a statutory code for private parking operators.

Council parking penalties are not covered. This is about parking on private land, such as supermarket car parks, hospital car parks and privately operated motorway service stations.

Crucially, operators that breach the code could ultimately lose access to DVLA data, making it much harder for them to identify registered keepers and pursue charges.

The government's new Private Parking Code of Practice is intended to establish a common set of rules for private parking operators across England, Scotland and Wales.

These requests are commonly used to identify vehicle keepers so parking charges can be pursued. However, they are not a direct count of tickets issued or letters sent.

Private parking firms made a record 16.9 million requests to the DVLA for registered-keeper details in 2025/26, according to RAC Foundation analysis of government data. That is an increase of around 17% in a year and roughly two and a half times the 6.8 million requests recorded in 2018/19.

If you have ever returned from the supermarket, a hospital or a motorway service station to find a letter demanding £100 for overstaying by a few minutes, this one is for you.

It gives drivers meaningful new protections, but leaves the headline £100 charge untouched and kicks the contentious issue of debt recovery fees into next year.

Three important caveats sit behind the government's announcement:

1. Debt recovery fees are postponed, not abolished.

The £70 cap remains for now. Ministers have promised to consult as soon as possible in 2027 on whether the cap should be reduced or the fees scrapped altogether.

The government's earlier analysis estimated average debt recovery agency profit margins at around 63% and suggested a fee of about £26 would cover costs under the assumptions used. Those figures are estimates based on available evidence, not audited figures for every debt recovery business.

2. The code is not yet in force.

The code has been laid before Parliament, but that does not mean it is operational.

Under the Parking (Code of Practice) Act 2019, Parliament has a statutory scrutiny period of 40 days, subject to exclusions set out in the legislation. If neither House resolves not to approve the code during that period, it can be issued and comes into force at the end of the following 21-day period prescribed by the Act.

The exact commencement date therefore depends on the parliamentary process and when the code is issued.

3. The oversight arrangements still need to become operational.

The new scrutiny and oversight framework is intended to strengthen accountability, but its effectiveness will depend on how quickly it is established, the resources it receives and whether it is prepared to take action against operators that repeatedly breach the rules.

A single independent appeals service will not immediately replace the two existing second-stage appeals arrangements.

Will it work?

It will help drivers who make certain honest mistakes. It will do much less for motorists who receive a parking charge that they regard as excessive or unfair.

Let's start with what is genuinely good.

The five-minute consideration period addresses a common complaint: a driver pulls into a car park, reads confusing signs, decides not to stay and drives away, only to find that a charge has been issued.

Written protections for breakdowns, medical emergencies and broken ticket machines should also mean that motorists are less dependent on an individual operator's goodwill when something goes wrong.

And the proposed oversight arrangements offer the prospect of more meaningful scrutiny of an industry that has faced persistent criticism over its practices.

Let's be fair to the industry, too. Private parking operators have a legitimate role in managing parking spaces. Someone has to stop motorists occupying Blue Badge bays improperly, blocking access or leaving their vehicles in hospital car parks all day.

The problem is not the existence of private parking charges. It is whether those charges are proportionate, clearly communicated and fairly enforced.

Look closely, however, and some of the headline protections were already present in the industry's own code. The ten-minute grace period and the £20 charge for specified minor mistakes are not entirely new.

The biggest financial issue remains untouched. The headline maximum charge stays at £100. That is the same maximum permitted under the existing industry code and double the £50 maximum proposed for most breaches under the withdrawn 2022 code.

For a driver who simply overstays by 20 minutes, the new code does not automatically mean a lower parking charge.

Debt recovery fees are arguably the most frustrating issue, and they have been kicked into next year.

Under the current industry arrangements, an unpaid £100 parking charge can be accompanied by a demand for up to £70 in additional debt recovery fees. Whether those extra sums are legally recoverable in an individual case is a separate question, but motorists can still face demands totalling £170.

Ministers deserve credit for putting the possibility of reducing or scrapping these fees on the table. But drivers have been waiting for meaningful reform since 2019, and another consultation is not the same as a firm commitment to abolish them.

There is also a question about appeals. The government is proposing stronger oversight, but the existing second-stage appeals arrangements will remain. Motorists who believe the system is too closely aligned with the industry may reasonably ask whether the new framework will go far enough to give them confidence that their complaints are being assessed independently.

Ultimately, the code's success will depend on enforcement. The threat of losing access to DVLA data is one of the strongest sanctions available. Ministers must be prepared to use it against persistent offenders, rather than simply issue guidance and hope operators comply.

The oversight board must also be established promptly, given sufficient resources and required to publish meaningful information about the number of charges issued, the reasons for them, the outcomes of appeals and the performance of individual operators.

The 16.9 million DVLA requests recorded in 2025/26 provide a useful indicator of the scale of the problem, although they are not a direct measure of tickets issued. Over time, the government should publish reliable data on actual parking charges and appeal outcomes so that the impact of the code can be measured properly.

The measure of success is simple: are fewer motorists being hit with unfair charges, are genuine mistakes being dealt with fairly, and are rogue operators being held to account?

If the answer is yes, the code will have made a real difference. If not, we will have tidied up the industry's rulebook without fundamentally reforming the way it operates.

For now, I welcome the new protections, but I reserve judgment on whether they will deliver the fairer system motorists have been promised.

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Dean Dunham KC presents LBC's Consumer Hour every Sunday from 9pm-10pm.

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