Some 15.9 million parking tickets were handed out by private businesses in the year to the end of September, according to Press Association analysis of Government data. That is up 17 per cent from 13.6 million during the previous 12 months. RAC head of policy Simon Williams said the increases demonstrate that something must be going badly awry" with the parking system, as the majority of motorists "try very hard" to avoid tickets. Each ticket can be up to £100, meaning the total cost to drivers may be almost £4.4 million per day at the current rate. Read More: Ulez agents seize BMW off driveway as they issue warning to motorists who keep dodging fines Read More: Millions of motorists to get £700 payout due to car finance scandal

Private parking businesses have been accused of using misleading and confusing signs, aggressive debt collection and unreasonable fees. Many drivers have been sent tickets they claim are unfair because of the way some payment machines operate. A Bill to enable the introduction of a code of practice for the industry received royal assent in March 2019. This code, due to come into force across Britain by the end of 2023, included halving the cap on tickets for most parking offences to £50, creating a fairer appeals system, and banning the use of aggressive language on tickets. But it was withdrawn by the Conservative government in June 2022 after a legal challenge by parking companies. A new consultation on the code by the current Labour Government closed in September. The analysis of parking tickets was based on the number of records obtained from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) by companies chasing UK vehicle owners for alleged infringements in private car parks, such as at shopping centres, leisure facilities and motorway service areas. They do not include council-run car parks. Mr Williams said: "The rate of tickets being issued by the private parking industry has hit yet another record. "While part of the rise may be due to more car parks being privately managed, the figures show 48,000 tickets per day were issued between June and September, which seems ominously high considering most people try very hard to avoid getting a private parking notice. "This is why we fear something must be going badly awry and why the outcome of the latest Private Parking Code of Practice consultation can't come soon enough. "Drivers need to know they're being treated fairly whenever they use a private car park." Some 188 parking management businesses requested vehicle owner records in the three months to the end of September. ParkingEye was the most active, buying 643,000 records.