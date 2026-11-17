A private healthcare service has launched a 'rapid' service granting access to senior emergency doctors in order to help customers decide whether to go to A&E.

Latest NHS data published on Thursday show that October was the busiest month ever for A&Es in England, with more than 2.5 million people attending emergency departments.

Medics said they wanted to set up the new service, Emergency Doctors, after encountering patients on a daily basis who “may be worried enough to consider A&E, but have no way of knowing whether that’s actually where they need to be”.

For £120, patients will be able to get advice from a practising emergency medicine doctor via video for urgent, but not life-threatening problems.

One of the founders of the service, Dr Christopher Nordstrom, said: "As a practising NHS emergency medicine consultant, I’ve seen first-hand the enormous pressure that faces emergency departments at the moment. Traditionally, we used to call it the winter pressure, but I mean, really, it’s all year-round now.

If medics feel patients need emergency hospital treatment, they will be directed to the appropriate service.

After logging on to emergencydoctors.co.uk and answering a number of screening questions, patients will be given a clinical assessment and medics will then be able to provide advice and treatment, arrange prescriptions or recommend further tests and referrals.

One of the founders said the service should broaden the UK’s private healthcare offering into the acute sector.

The service is staffed by consultant emergency doctors, meaning patients will gain quick access to senior medics who are on a specialist register.

Consultations will be available over video seven days a week from 8am to 10pm, with plans to make a 24/7 service in the future.

Emergency Doctors has been created for patients who need urgent medical assessment but may be unsure whether their condition requires a visit to an emergency department, further investigation, treatment or another form of care.

"And there’s also another pressure that’s developing, which we’ve coined the ‘invisible waiting room’, and these are sort of people who are living with a worrying symptoms, they’re struggling to get answers, they are not quite sure where to turn and it’s usually something relatively acute that’s happened. They feel caught in that space between: ‘Do I see my GP? Do I need to go to A&E? I’m worried something’s wrong, but I don’t really want to go to A&E. But I feel I sort of have to now’.

"So, we created Emergency Doctors because I think there has to be another option – a way for people with urgent but not life-threatening conditions to get rapid, direct, private access to consultants from their own home without the need to have to attend in an A&E department.”

He said the service offers "urgent medical care, effectively within your own living room".

Dr Nordstrom, who is also a consultant in emergency medicine and clinical director for emergency and urgent care at London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust, added: "What we do is we focus on more sort of acute, complex and potentially serious medical conditions, and we go beyond just offering a simple video consultation.

"So, what will happen is the patients will effectively log onto the platform, they complete a quick questionnaire where we screen out to ensure that there’s nothing serious or immediately life-threatening that they need to call 999 or go straight to hospital for, assuming they pass that, they then have an option: they can either enter into a queue to be seen, or they can schedule an appointment.

"So you might have someone who is sitting at work thinking: ‘I don’t know, do I need to go see A&E after this? I’m really not feeling great’, but they can then say: ‘Oh, actually, look, I’ll schedule the appointment for in an hour’s time when I’m home’.

"And, equally, you might have others sitting at home debating where to go now, so they say, ‘actually, I want to join the queue straight away'."

He went on: "It is staffed only by consultants. All of them are specialist register emergency medicine consultants, all working as well within the NHS at consultant appointments.

"They do a video consultation with the patient, and based on that video consultation and assessment, we aim for the vast majority to be able to either just offer reassurance or simple advice and guidance, or if needed, a prescription to treat whatever their acute condition is at the moment. But we can also offer tests and investigations if needed.

"The main aim is that we can turn around the majority of people after that consultation you have a clear, definitive answer to what’s going on, what your problem is you’ve got a treatment plan in place as well, and we have started your treatment for you without the need to go in to hospital to be assessed.

"So you’re getting straight into the senior-most decision maker from the outset, and that means we can just give that definitive plan."

Dr Nordstrom told the Press Association: "The UK is very well regarded for private medicine, but on that acute sphere, it’s something that hasn’t really existed yet.

"We have a lot of patients who would be quite happy to bypass the NHS and free that up for someone else if the offering was there, so hopefully now that it is, people will use it.”

Asked if it is hoped the service could alleviate pressures on A&E, he said it was one of the company’s ambitions, adding: "The more patients we can assess, treat, and manage, and keep out of A&E, the better it’s going to be for everyone."

It comes after emergency medicine leaders warned that A&Es are in "big trouble" ahead of winter, with some "already on their knees".

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine said that a poll of leading A&E doctors found two-thirds said their emergency department was fairly or very unsafe and almost nine in 10 said they were under greater strain now than last year.