Pupil numbers have fallen at two-thirds of private schools included in an analysis of enrolment figures following the introduction of VAT on fees. Picture: Maureen McLean/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Pupil numbers have fallen at two-thirds of private schools included in an analysis of enrolment figures following the introduction of VAT on fees.

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The analysis compared Independent Schools Council (ISC) census figures from January with those from a year earlier. Of the 300 schools examined, 200 recorded a fall in pupil numbers. More than 40 schools saw their rolls drop by at least 10% in a year. They included Roedean in Brighton, where numbers fell from 615 to 519. The figures follow Labour's introduction of 20% VAT on private school fees at the start of 2025. The Government also removed business rates relief for independent schools in April that year, shortly before an increase in employers' National Insurance contributions took effect. The ISC has called for a review of the tax changes, saying pupil numbers are falling faster than ministers predicted. Read More: Harry reveals how Archie and Lilibet are settling in at school and says their US accents are being 'squeezed out of them' Read More: Top Jewish private school to close after Labour VAT hike on fees

At Portsmouth Grammar School, enrolment fell from 1,243 to 946 over two years. Picture: Gary Hider/Alamy

The Department for Education has said the decline in private school enrolment is primarily driven by falling birth rates. The figures alone do not establish how much of the fall was caused by VAT or other factors. Among the schools in the analysis, Immanuel College in Bushey, Hertfordshire, saw pupil numbers fall from 446 in 2025 to 341 in 2026, a decrease of 23.5%. Kingham Hill School in Oxfordshire recorded a 22.5% fall, from 369 to 286 pupils, while numbers at Our Lady of Sion School in Worthing, West Sussex, fell by 22.3%, from 314 to 244. Some schools saw little change in their numbers, including Eton, St Paul's Girls' School in west London and Wycombe Abbey in Buckinghamshire. At Portsmouth Grammar School, enrolment fell from 1,243 to 946 over two years. Headmaster Andrew Fisher told The Sunday Times that VAT on fees "has undoubtedly had a significant impact" on families deciding whether to send their children to an independent school.