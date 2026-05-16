A PE teacher who told a female student that she was “Premier League” and one of his “favourite people on the planet” has been banned from the profession.

In one message, seen by the Teaching Regulation Agency’s professional conduct panel, Mr Smith said to the girl: “So, today I’ve seen a lot of my favourite people and done some fun things but I would have swapped it all for a cup of milo, a game of spoons and just being silly with you.”

It was said that, following their return from the trip, he exchanged several WhatsApp messages with her.

A misconduct hearing was told that Mr Smith had become “increasingly close” to a pupil on a school trip and had engaged in regular one-to-one conversations with her.

The 48-year-old was a teacher at Mayville High School in Portsmouth, Hampshire, where he had also been appointed to the roles of assistant head of Year 11 and head of house.

Stuart Smith was excluded from teaching indefinitely after a disciplinary panel found he had been “overfamiliar” and developed an “emotional personal relationship” with a pupil.

In another, he told the student she was “Premier League and one of my favourite people on the planet”.

Mr Smith also told the girl that he was “really proud” of her before referring to her as the best “hoody stealer”, “bracelet addict”, and “Mona Lisa friend”, among other names.

In his evidence to the panel, the PE teacher acknowledged that his messages at times were “too friendly and over familiar, but he thought it was due to spending 16/17 hours a day with someone”.

It was said that in his written statement, Mr Smith stated he had gone through the messages and agreed they were unprofessional and “blurred the lines between what is acceptable and not”.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also told the misconduct hearing that on the journey home from the school trip, she told Mr Smith she was going to sleep and he said she could put her legs over him.

It was said that the teacher then “rubbed” and “touched” the pupil’s thigh with his hands, an allegation which Mr Smith “categorically” denied but the panel found proven.

The panel also found that Mr Smith had photographs of the student, bought her a fabric bracelet, and exchanged personal mobile telephone numbers with one or more pupils.

In October 2023, Mr Smith was arrested by the police on suspicion of sexual assault and suspended from the school.

However, in December of that year, the police investigation was closed with no further action.

That month, the teacher resigned from the school, which costs around £18,000 a year for senior students in year seven to year 11.

The panel found that the teacher’s conduct “involved serious and repeated failures to maintain proper professional boundaries with a pupil and a failure to act in accordance with safeguarding expectations, requirements and responsibilities”.

The report added: “The panel considered that these matters seriously undermined the standards expected of a teacher and he sought to exploit his position of trust.”

Some of the other allegations made against the teacher were found not proven.

Mr Smith has now been prohibited from teaching indefinitely.

He can apply for the prohibition order to be set aside but not until 2029, and he has a right of appeal at the High Court.