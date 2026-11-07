Fiona Simpson taught A-level photography at £51,552-a-year Burlington House School, which caters for pupils with special educational needs in Fulham, west London.

Fiona Simpson taught A-level photography at Burlington House School in Fulham. Picture: Google Maps

By Georgia Bell

A private school teacher who gave a vulnerable pupil books containing images of sex, drugs and nudity defended her actions by saying A-level students are “young adults”.

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Fiona Simpson taught A-level photography at £51,552-a-year Burlington House School, which caters for pupils with special educational needs in Fulham, west London. When complaints were raised about the books she provided to a pupil, Ms Simpson claimed she did not believe in “censoring the arts”. The books, which contained images of drug use, oral sex, a naked man with an erect penis and a blood-splattered bedroom, were Diary by Corinne Day, and Emotions & Relations. Ms Simpson told a Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) conduct panel: “As far as allowing students to access specific books, I absolutely do not believe in censoring the arts. Read more: Katie Price’s ex-husband breaks silence on 'five years of hell' after being cleared of raping girl, 13 Read more: Russell Brand a "seriously unwell sex addict", says woman at centre of 2008 Sachsgate scandal

“These are not primary school children; they are young adults. They should definitely know about the history of photography and the key figures within it," she added. Despite the panel saying her explanation was “misguided”, Ms Simpson avoided a teaching ban. The panel said the use of the artists was not inherently inappropriate, but that the concern “is about the apparent disregard for the needs of a vulnerable pupil”. It added: “There was no evidence to suggest there was any material supervision, support or contextualisation provided in the directed research to these highly graphic images. “It ought to have been readily apparent to Ms Simpson that providing this material in such an unstructured fashion to a vulnerable pupil came with significant risk to their wellbeing. “There was no suggestion that Ms Simpson gave any consideration to this risk or explored how it might be best to approach such sensitive imagery with other professional colleagues.”

Ms Simpson, who joined the independent school in November 2022, was also found to have tapped the pupil on the bottom with a book or magazine. CCTV footage showed her swinging the item towards the pupil as they walked ahead of her, the panel wrote. She said the contact was unintentional and was a gesture encouraging the pupil to return to class. But the panel concluded the contact was “inappropriate” and “entirely unwarranted”. She also took an unwell pupil to a cafe during school hours, which the panel ruled was a safeguarding failure. Burlington House School dismissed Ms Simpson during her probationary period in March 2023 and referred her to the TRA that June.