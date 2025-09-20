Private schools receiving discounted Ofsted inspections face paying the full amount under proposals by Bridget Phillipson to axe "unfair" state subsidies.

The Education Secretary is expected to announce plans to abolish the subsidy which currently means two thirds of Ofsted inspection costs are effectively discounted for private institutions.

The state watchdog inspects around half of England’s 2,496 registered independent schools.

But there is a disparity between the fees charged for checks and full cost recovery.

The cost of providing Ofsted inspections to private schools in 2024/25 was £6.5 million, according to figures set out by then-education minister Stephen Morgan earlier this month.

But only £2.2 million of that – or 34% – was recovered in fees charged by Ofsted.

Allies of Ms Phillipson told The Telegraph: “We want to maximise the money going into our state sector, diverting it towards priorities driving up standards across the country.

