Comedian Matt Lucas has been praised for how he handled being accosted by a pro-Palestinian activist on the London Underground.

Mr Bourne responds “You don't like what I'm wearing, do you?” - a reference to the 'keffiyeh', the black-and-white chequered cotton scarf that has become a symbol of Palestinian solidarity for many Western activists.

Matt says to him calmly: “Hi, how are you?”

The Little Britain and Shooting Stars star, 51, was followed by Thomas Abdullah Bourne, who uses the social media handle 'White British Muslim'.

Actor Matt Lucas on the London Underground as a free palestine activist says free palestine.. pic.twitter.com/PswPEliUVq

Matt replies: “No, I have no comment about it either way.”

Mr Bourne asks him: “You've got a problem with Palestinians, Matt?”

Matt replies “no” and tries to push the camera out of his face.

Mr Bourne responds: “Don't do that, don't grab my stuff” before Mr Lucas walks away, with the protester muttering 'Zionist' to the camera.

It is believed Matt was targeted simply for being Jewish. He has previously described himself as an 'atheist' and 'fairly secular Jew' in the past.

Matt was a signatory to the 'No Hostage Left Behind' open letter in October 2023 celebrating the release of two American and two Israeli hostages but has not been particularly vocal about the conflict.

He was praised by people who had viewed the video.

One person posted: “I think Matt Lucas handled it calmly & well. He shouldn’t have had to though.

“If Jewish people can’t go about their business & travel on public transport without being harassed & intimidated then we have entered a situation familiar to Nazi Germany.”

Another said: “That's not on. I hate the genocide in Gaza as much as the next person, but harassing Jewish people when they're going to a football match is pathetic.”

A third added: “I'm really not sure that asking Matt Lucas to "free" Palestine is going to have much effect, as I understand his trade is geared more towards the entertainment industry than magic-wand-waving Middle East diplomacy.”

Matt Lucas has not commented on the incident.

There has been a huge rise in antisemitic incidents in the UK since the October 7 attacks over two years ago.

Recent YouGov polling found that 21% of the public now hold or agree with anti-Semitic views, compared to 16 per cent in 2024. In 2021, the figure was only 11 per cent.

There was a spike in anti-Semitic incidents after the deadly Manchester synagogue attack last year.

The volunteer-run Community Security Trust (CST), which provides security and monitors antisemitism in the UK, said 40 incidents were recorded on the day of the attack and 40 the day after - the highest daily totals of 2025.

According to the CST, there were 3,700 anti-Jewish hate incidents recorded in 2025, up 4% from 3,556 in 2024. Last year saw the second highest annual total ever, second only to 2023 when there were 4,298.

There were 416 anti-Semitic incidents in the week following Hamas's 7 October terror attack on Israel.