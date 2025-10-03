Defend Our Juries argues 'cancelling peaceful protests lets terror win'

Pro-Palestine protesters will descend on London on Satuday despite being urged not to. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Pro-Palestine activists have vowed to go ahead with a planned protest this weekend despite the police asking for it to be postponed following the fatal terror attack on a Manchester synagogue.

Defend Our Juries will march on the streets of London in support of banned group Palestine Action this weekend, despite the Metropolitan Police warning it could "create further tensions and some might say lacks sensitivity". But the group argues its planned protest has nothing to do with the terror attack outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Thursday – which saw a car drive into worshippers as they gathered to celebrate Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Jihad al Shamie, then went on to stab members of the public before being shot dead outside the synagogue. Two people, who have since been named, died and four more are critically injured following the attack. A Defend Our Juries spokesperson said the group's thoughts "are with everyone who has lost loved ones in the horrific attack on Heaton Park Synagogue". "We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community across the UK," the spokesperson added.

Members of the public and congregants seen as Police and other emergency responders attend the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue. Picture: Getty

But the group has warned that postponing its planned protest on Saturday, as requested by the Met, risks “conflating the actions of state of Israel with Jewish people around the world”. “Our action tomorrow will see 1,500 people – including priests, vicars, pensioners and healthcare workers – peacefully sitting holding cardboard signs saying ‘I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action’,” the spokesperson said. They added: “The police had called on us to cancel tomorrow’s protest before the disturbing news emerged that one of the victims at Heaton Park Synagogue was shot by the police. “Many Jewish supporters of Defend Our Juries have warned that postponing tomorrow’s action would risk conflating the actions of state of Israel with Jewish people around the world, as Netanyahu seeks to do – who bear no responsibility for Israel’s crimes, which could fuel antisemitic hatred and prejudice. “It couldn’t be clearer that tomorrow’s action – which is in Trafalgar Square and not near any synagogue – is about defying the Government’s absurdly authoritarian proscription of Palestine Action and the Government’s complicity in the genocide being committed by the Israeli Government.”

Members of the public and congregants seen as Police and other emergency responders arrive at the scene. Picture: Getty

They joined others across the country in condemning act of terror yesterday “unreservedly” and urged Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and the police to “prioritise protecting the community, instead of arresting entirely peaceful protesters". The spokesperson added: “Cancelling peaceful protests lets terror win. It’s more important than ever to defend our democracy, including our fundamental rights to peaceful protest and freedom of speech, and to take A stand tomorrow against killing and against oppression, and for peace and justice for all.” It comes after the head of the Met warned that of banned terror group Palestine Action who plan to protest on Saturday “should not think for a moment that their offending will go unpoliced”. Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said: “The horrific attack in Manchester has caused significant fear and concern in communities across the UK, including here in London. “Yet at a time when we want to be deploying every available officer to ensure the safety of those communities, we are instead having to plan for a gathering of more than 1,000 people in Trafalgar Square on Saturday in support of a terrorist organisation."

Secretary of State for the Home Department Shabana Mahmood warned protesters not to go ahead with planned action. Picture: Getty