Mattresses were placed on the ground as Daniel Day scaled the tower last March

Day, of Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, was found guilty of public nusiance. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A pro-Palestine supporter who cost the taxpayer an estimated £67,000 by climbing Big Ben barefoot and siting on top of the landmark for 17 hours has been convicted of public nuisance.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Daniel Day triggered an emergency services response and caused road closures when he scaled the tower last March. A three-day trial at Southwick Crown Court heard that the 30-year-old's protest led to the closure of surrounding streets Bridge Street and shutting parts of Parliament Square at times. Mattresses were put down at the base of the tower to try to protect the climber because he was in a "precarious position" at a height. Read more: Defence secretary quits with damning letter to PM over spending plan that ‘could make the country less safe’ Read more: Read in full: John Healey's resignation letter

Pro-Palestine protesters gathered in Parliament Square as activist Daniel Day sat on the side of the tower. Picture: Alamy

Jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes on Thursday and found the unemployed 30-year-old guilty of intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance with the stunt, which they were told cost taxpayers an estimated £67,000. Day did not appear to react to the verdict and proceeded to plead guilty to another offence of trespassing on a protected site, namely the Palace of Westminster and Portcullis House. A handful of supporters sat in the public gallery, with some appearing to become tearful after the verdict was delivered. Others gathered in front of the court building chanting "Free Palestine". The court heard that Transport for London (TfL) lost an estimated £25,000 in bus fares as diversions were put in place and routes curtailed.

Day was found guilty at Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Getty

Just over 2,500 visits, largely by tourists, to Parliament also had to be cancelled. CCTV previously played in court showed Day, wearing a black coat and a baseball cap, using his hands to scale the building while holding a Palestine flag. Day live-streamed his protest on his Instagram account as he shouted: "Free, Free Palestine" to the crowds gathered in Parliament Square below. In video clips shown to jurors, Day said: "We’re being violently attacked by police for peaceful protest. "That’s why I’m taking action at the so-called hub of democracy today."

Supporters of Daniel Day rally outside Westminster Magistrates Court during one of Day's previous hearings. Picture: Alamy