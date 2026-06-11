Pro-Palestine protester who climbed Big Ben and cost taxpayer £67k found guilty of public nuisance
Mattresses were placed on the ground as Daniel Day scaled the tower last March
A pro-Palestine supporter who cost the taxpayer an estimated £67,000 by climbing Big Ben barefoot and siting on top of the landmark for 17 hours has been convicted of public nuisance.
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Daniel Day triggered an emergency services response and caused road closures when he scaled the tower last March.
A three-day trial at Southwick Crown Court heard that the 30-year-old's protest led to the closure of surrounding streets Bridge Street and shutting parts of Parliament Square at times.
Mattresses were put down at the base of the tower to try to protect the climber because he was in a "precarious position" at a height.
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Jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes on Thursday and found the unemployed 30-year-old guilty of intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance with the stunt, which they were told cost taxpayers an estimated £67,000.
Day did not appear to react to the verdict and proceeded to plead guilty to another offence of trespassing on a protected site, namely the Palace of Westminster and Portcullis House.
A handful of supporters sat in the public gallery, with some appearing to become tearful after the verdict was delivered.
Others gathered in front of the court building chanting "Free Palestine".
The court heard that Transport for London (TfL) lost an estimated £25,000 in bus fares as diversions were put in place and routes curtailed.
Just over 2,500 visits, largely by tourists, to Parliament also had to be cancelled.
CCTV previously played in court showed Day, wearing a black coat and a baseball cap, using his hands to scale the building while holding a Palestine flag.
Day live-streamed his protest on his Instagram account as he shouted: "Free, Free Palestine" to the crowds gathered in Parliament Square below.
In video clips shown to jurors, Day said: "We’re being violently attacked by police for peaceful protest.
"That’s why I’m taking action at the so-called hub of democracy today."
The defendant shouted to those below: "Listen, no police are to come anywhere near me. If you come too close, I’m going higher.
"I'm here peacefully, I’m here to harm nobody."
The court heard that Day took his shoes off while scaling the building and his feet were bleeding onto the stone.
Day, of Palmerston Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, will be sentenced on both counts of causing public nuisance and trespassing on a protected site at Southwark Crown Court on July 27.