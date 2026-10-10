A number of protesters have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after they climbed onto the Battle of Britain memorial on Victoria Embankment.

People take part in a pro-Palestine march central London. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Thousands of protesters have been marching through central London in the latest show of support for Palestinians.

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Demonstrators, many wearing keffiyehs and some with Palestine flags, gathered on the Embankment at midday. The Metropolitan Police have imposed conditions on the event, which is organised by the Palestine Coalition, and a counter-protest, to “minimise the risk of serious disruption to communities”. Protesters have been warned that they could be arrested if they refuse to remove face masks. By mid-afternoon, the Met Police said there had been several arrests, including a woman and a man with placards declaring support for proscribed organisation Palestine Action. They also arrested a number of protesters on suspicion of criminal damage after they climbed onto the Battle of Britain memorial on Victoria Embankment. Read more: Eleven people arrested for 'inciting racial hatred' on October 7 pro-Palestine march Read more: Israel closes British consulate in Jerusalem in response to Miliband’s sanctions

People take part in a pro-Palestine march central London. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Carl Galvin said: “We know Saturday’s event, so close to the third anniversary of the terror attack on Israel, has the potential to have a greater impact on communities than the previous national marches.” Mr Galvin, who is leading the policing operation this weekend, said the force’s presence on Saturday will be “significant”. “We will also be using powers under the Public Order Act requiring anyone in the protest area wearing face coverings to deliberately conceal their identity to remove them,” Mr Galvin continued.

Our policing operation in response to protests today has begun and people can expect to see a large number of our officers in central London.



An assembly by Stop the Hate is taking place by New Scotland Yard and protesters are arriving on the Embankment for the Palestine… — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 10, 2026

Under the act, the police have the power to arrest someone who refuses to remove a mask, he added. He said: “And we will do so if we see groups of people who refuse and are covering their faces with the intention to hide their identity, intimidate and commit offences. That is unacceptable. “But for individual cases, officers must carefully assess why a person is wearing a mask and respond in a measured way.” The Met have imposed conditions on the march and require the group to travel via Westminster Bridge, York Road, Waterloo Bridge and The Strand on to Whitehall, with a rally concluding by 6.30pm. The force has said that any speeches and music must conclude by 5.30pm.

A counter-protest as people take part in a pro-Palestine march in London. Picture: PA Images/Alamy