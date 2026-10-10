Several arrests as thousands of pro-Palestine protesters march through central London
A number of protesters have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after they climbed onto the Battle of Britain memorial on Victoria Embankment.
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Thousands of protesters have been marching through central London in the latest show of support for Palestinians.
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Demonstrators, many wearing keffiyehs and some with Palestine flags, gathered on the Embankment at midday.
The Metropolitan Police have imposed conditions on the event, which is organised by the Palestine Coalition, and a counter-protest, to “minimise the risk of serious disruption to communities”.
Protesters have been warned that they could be arrested if they refuse to remove face masks.
By mid-afternoon, the Met Police said there had been several arrests, including a woman and a man with placards declaring support for proscribed organisation Palestine Action.
They also arrested a number of protesters on suspicion of criminal damage after they climbed onto the Battle of Britain memorial on Victoria Embankment.
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Deputy Assistant Commissioner Carl Galvin said: “We know Saturday’s event, so close to the third anniversary of the terror attack on Israel, has the potential to have a greater impact on communities than the previous national marches.”
Mr Galvin, who is leading the policing operation this weekend, said the force’s presence on Saturday will be “significant”.
“We will also be using powers under the Public Order Act requiring anyone in the protest area wearing face coverings to deliberately conceal their identity to remove them,” Mr Galvin continued.
Our policing operation in response to protests today has begun and people can expect to see a large number of our officers in central London.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 10, 2026
An assembly by Stop the Hate is taking place by New Scotland Yard and protesters are arriving on the Embankment for the Palestine…
Under the act, the police have the power to arrest someone who refuses to remove a mask, he added.
He said: “And we will do so if we see groups of people who refuse and are covering their faces with the intention to hide their identity, intimidate and commit offences. That is unacceptable.
“But for individual cases, officers must carefully assess why a person is wearing a mask and respond in a measured way.”
The Met have imposed conditions on the march and require the group to travel via Westminster Bridge, York Road, Waterloo Bridge and The Strand on to Whitehall, with a rally concluding by 6.30pm.
The force has said that any speeches and music must conclude by 5.30pm.
A counter-protest by Stop The Hate is also taking place, with about 30 people gathered outside New Scotland Yard, some with flags.
The force has also imposed conditions on the demonstration “to minimise the risk of serious disruption”.
The demonstrators must remain within a designated area outside the Met’s headquarters, with the assembly concluding at 2.30pm.
The Palestine Coalition organising the march includes Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Stop the War, CND, Muslim Association of Britain, Friends of Al Aqsa and Palestinian Forum in Britain.
A National March for Palestine is also due to take place in Edinburgh from 1pm on Saturday.