Protesters have ignored calls from high-profile politicians to cancel action, including Sir Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch

A pro-Palestine protest at King's College in London today. Picture: PA

By LBC Staff

Pro-Palestine activists have descended on British universities today, chanting “from the river to the sea”, despite calls from politicians and Jewish leaders to cancel protests on the second anniversary of the October 7 massacre.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The world is today marking the second anniversary of Hamas’ October 7 massacre in Israel, where as many as 1,200 Jewish people were killed, including women and children. Despite this, students have gathered at universities across the country to protest Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza. Those attending protests have ignored calls from high-profile politicians to cancel action, including Sir Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch.

Protests have taken place across the UK. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir urged pro-Palestine students not to protest on the second anniversary of the October 7 attacks, saying the UK will “always stand tall” against those who wish harm and hatred upon Jewish communities. Sir Keir described protests taking place at universities as “un-British”, claiming they show a lack of respect for others. While Kemi Badenoch told protestors they are “doing the wrong thing.” At the King's College protest students could be heard shouting "Israel, Israel terrorist state" Around 100 people joined a demonstration outside at the students’ union building at Sheffield University. Those who gathered shouted chants including: “From river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, “there is only one solution – revolution, revolution” and “occupation is a crime, get your hands off Palestine”. Those who gathered for the Revolutionary Communist Party-organised event on Tuesday also chanted criticism of the university’s policies, shouting: “Your uni is covered in Palestinian blood.” A few protesters were carrying Palestinian flags but only a couple carried placards. The protest was watched by a handful of university security officers but there was no obvious police presence. One of the organisers of the Sheffield protest, Anton Parocki, of the Revolutionary Communist Party, rejected Sir Keir Starmer’s claim that holding pro-Palestinian rallies on October 7 was “un-British”. Mr Parocki said: “I think it’s quite funny. What does that mean?

Student Anton Parocki, member of the Revolutionary Communist Party, speaks as part of a rally at Sheffield University,. Picture: PA

“Are all these people here anti-British? Are all the millions of people that come out for Palestinian protests anti-British? “Is it anti-British to go against a genocide? That seems like what he’s saying, which is quite funny.” He said: “But, to be honest, I don’t care what a war criminal says. “Keir Starmer is a war criminal, so his opinion means very little to me.” Mr Parocki added: “It’s disgraceful, isn’t it? “He says it’s insensitive. You know what I think is insensitive? Is that there’s been two years of genocide. “That’s way worse, with the British Government supporting it.” Voices from all sides of the political spectrum have condemend protests taking place today.

University students take part in a rally at Sheffield University, to call for the university's divestment from arms companies supplying Israel. Picture: PA