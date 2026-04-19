Eurosceptic Rumen Radev, who is against military support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, is on track to win just under 40% of the vote

Bulgaria's pro-Russian former President Rumen Rade votes. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

Bulgaria's left-leaning, pro-Russian former President Rumen Radev is ​set to win Sunday's parliamentary vote, exit polls show.

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Radev's Progressive Bulgaria party campaigned to stamp out corruption and end a spiral ‌of weak, short-lived governments. But as it stands, he will need coalition partners to run a majority government. The eurosceptic former fighter pilot who has opposed military support for Ukraine's war effort against Moscow stepped down from the presidency in January to run in the election. Last weekend, Hungarian voters ousted right-wing populist prime minister Viktor Orban, who had close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. Read More: Viktor Orbán, Hungarian leader and key ally to Trump & Putin, concedes defeat after 16 years in power Read More: Ukraine police chief resigns after officers allegedly fled shooting that killed six people

The Progressive Bulgaria office with a campaign poster featuring Rumen Radev. Picture: Getty

The final exit poll conducted by Sofia-based Alpha Research showed Radev's party with 38.1% of the vote, far ahead of the GERB party ​led by former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, which trails in second place with 15.9%. The exact percentages of other exit polls varied, but still ​showed a strong Radev win. If confirmed, the result would mark one of the strongest results by a single party in years. In his campaign, Radev called to improve relations with Moscow and resume the free flow of Russian oil and gas into Europe. A slick social media campaign, deep ​coffers and a pledge of stability ⁠boosted support for Radev and his participation increased voter interest. Alpha Research put turnout at 47%, up from the 39% in the last election in October 2024.

Bulgarians head to the polls for general elections in Sofia. Picture: Getty