By William Mata

A man is said to have required police protection when making a solo march in support of Donald Trump in central London, while thousands marched against the state visit.

The unknown individual was seen holding a banner reading "We Love Trump" in Oxford Circus and was surrounded by police officers. He appeared to have attached the sign to a small table and some photos showed him stood in the middle of a crowd. The anti-Trump protest began on Wednesday afternoon after the US president arrived at Windsor Castle for his meeting with the King as part of his unprecedented second royal visit. The lone fan of the president was greeted with boos as anti-Trump campaigners marched past him, PA reported. It is understood he was then given protection from police who "surrounded" him.

Joined by wife, Melania, and secretary of state, Marco Rubio, Mr Trump flew in from Regent's Park to the castle. He is set to enjoy a black tie banquet with dignitaries from 8pm. Protests have been going on for most of the day, with some holding banners against the visit and decrying "racism". Officers at the protest said according to the latest estimates there are at least 3,000 people in the march with campaigners from as many as 50 groups taking part.

