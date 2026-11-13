Staff working across probation and family courts have voted to strike over pay and workloads, with their union warning that pressures have worsened since the Government launched its early-release scheme.

Members of Napo backed walkouts and other forms of industrial action, and the union said plans are being made to launch strike action at a later stage.

Napo said it launched its ballot on the basis of an “inadequate” 5% pay offer and the failure of the employer to agree solutions that will start to address workloads.

The union said concerns over workloads have worsened since the Government launched its early release scheme aimed at easing prison overcrowding.

Napo general secretary Ian Lawrence said: “The high turnout by our members, and the result vindicates the campaign to achieve a pay rise to make up lost ground in comparative pay with other staff employed within HMPPS (Prison and Probation Service).

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