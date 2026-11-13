Probation staff vote to strike amid ‘serious anger’ as workloads worsen following early-release scheme
Napo said concerns over workloads have worsened since the Government launched its early release scheme aimed at easing prison overcrowding.
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Staff working across probation and family courts have voted to strike over pay and workloads, with their union warning that pressures have worsened since the Government launched its early-release scheme.
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Members of Napo backed walkouts and other forms of industrial action, and the union said plans are being made to launch strike action at a later stage.
Napo said it launched its ballot on the basis of an “inadequate” 5% pay offer and the failure of the employer to agree solutions that will start to address workloads.
The union said concerns over workloads have worsened since the Government launched its early release scheme aimed at easing prison overcrowding.
Napo general secretary Ian Lawrence said: “The high turnout by our members, and the result vindicates the campaign to achieve a pay rise to make up lost ground in comparative pay with other staff employed within HMPPS (Prison and Probation Service).
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“The vote also reflects serious anger at the state of probation workloads, which were already in crisis before the latest version of the prisoner early release scheme.
“Our members have tried desperately to do what the previous government, as well as this one, have demanded but have done so against a background of inadequate staffing and a lack of resources within our communities to provide rehabilitation as an alternative to re-offending.”
Napo said probation wages have “stagnated” since 2010, with reception staff on a salary just above the minimum wage – the lowest paid in the civil service.
“Workloads are in a chronic state, with Napo members undertaking thousands of hours of unpaid overtime just to stay on top of the demands placed upon them,” said the union.
On pay, Napo members voted by 85% in favour of action short of strike action and 74% in favour of strike action.
While in a ballot on workloads, the vote was 87% in favour of action short of strike action, and 75% in favour of strikes.