William Chapman, 24, died after being mauled at Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster on Saturday.

Chapman, 23, was mauled to death by the animal at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, in Doncaster, on Saturday. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

By Georgia Rowe

An investigation has been launched after two NHS staff members allegedly accessed - or attempted to access - medical information about a man killed by a tiger “without a legitimate reason”.

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William Chapman, 24, died after being mauled at Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster on Saturday. Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust said it had identified two separate incidents involving two members of staff following his death. A trust spokesperson told LBC: “We believe there may have been two instances involving two members of staff accessing or attempting to access incident/medical information following this incident without a legitimate reason to do so.” Mr Chapman’s family has been informed, the trust said, adding that the concern was uncovered through proactive audits. Read more: Tiger that mauled man to death back on show as visitors return to re-opened Yorkshire Wildlife Park Read more: Everything we know: Yorkshire Wildlife Park back open after man mauled by tiger

"The trust has commenced an investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding these potential breaches and the actions of these individuals," it said, adding it had also reported the incident to the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO). The investigation is ongoing. It comes as visitors returned to Yorkshire Wildlife Park on Friday - nearly a week after the horrific incident. The 24-year-old was mauled by a 30-stone Amur tiger at the Doncaster zoo on Saturday, with his family later saying he was a "bright young man" who had suffered from mental illness for many years. His inquest, which opened on Thursday before being adjourned until March 18, listed a provisional cause of death as 'multiple traumatic injuries' and 'animal interaction'.

Siberian tiger Altai in the Land of the Tigers enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster. Picture: PA Images/Alamy